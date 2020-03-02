Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Adelaide
19 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hampton Downs
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
15 May
-
17 May
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
136 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
178 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
199 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
219 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
241 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
262 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
04 Dec
-
06 Dec
Next event in
276 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Courtney explains Team Sydney split

shares
comments
Courtney explains Team Sydney split
By:
Mar 2, 2020, 2:26 AM

James Courtney says Team Sydney not honouring a "big commitment" led to his dramatic split with the squad after a single Supercars round.

Courtney confirmed his exit from the team on Saturday, the 2010 series champion pulling the pin on his deal just a week after the season-opening Adelaide 500.

The split followed a curious five-month period since the initial Team Sydney announcement, which culminated in Chris Pither only being announced as the team's second driver on the morning of the pre-season test, and an eleventh-hour sponsorship deal with Boost Mobile – brokered by Courtney.

Courtney has now offered more insight into the sudden exit, claiming that a "big commitment" wasn't honoured and admitting that he may have walked earlier had it not been for his emotional attachment to the project.

“It was a big commitment that was made in the start, which was a big part of my deal,” he told the RPM TV show.

“I probably let it go on unresolved for too long, because of a friendship with [team boss Jonathon Webb].

“After Adelaide, it became pretty evident it wasn’t going to be honoured. Enough was enough and I had to do what we did.

“I called in a lot of favours to get this to where it was. Luckily I had great partners in Boost Mobile and [founder] Peter Adderton’s support over a long period of time. He was a big part of that.

“I consulted with those guys right at the end when I was making the decision, and they told me what I should do and that they had my back.

“It’s good. It’s done.

"I was emotionally very involved. That’s probably why I let it go on as far as I did without pulling it up.

“It is what it is, I wish those guys all the best, Team Sydney, we’ll see how they go. I’ll move on and see what my future holds.”

Courtney's two primary options appear to be grabbing one of the few enduro seats still available, perhaps at Kelly Racing or Brad Jones Racing, or looking to use his Boost backing to fund a wildcard programme.

There has also been speculation linking him to a TCR programme.

According to Courtney, his phone has been running hot since the announcement.

“The crazy thing was, within an hour I had three teams that are in Supercars contacting me about things to be doing this year with those guys,” Courtney added.

“Then also other categories. It’s been really interesting to see who has come out of the woodwork.”

When asked directly if he thinks he'll race a Supercar again in 2020, Courtney said: “Yeah, I’d like to think that I will.

“The interest, and what’s been happening over this last 12-hour period, is indicating I will be.”

Next article
Motorsport Network wins at Motorsport Australia Awards

Previous article

Motorsport Network wins at Motorsport Australia Awards
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers James Courtney
Teams Team Sydney
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Albert Park

Albert Park

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
FIA F2

Gallery: F2's 18-inch tyre era begins in Bahrain

2
Formula 1

Ricciardo nearly extracted full pace of new Renault

3
MotoGP

Qatar MotoGP opener cancelled due to coronavirus fears

4
Supercars

Courtney explains Team Sydney split

1h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari admits 2020 engine "not as strong" as last year

Latest videos

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch 01:31
Supercars

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Latest news

Courtney explains Team Sydney split
VASC

Courtney explains Team Sydney split

Motorsport Network wins at Motorsport Australia Awards
Misc

Motorsport Network wins at Motorsport Australia Awards

Courtney splits with Team Sydney
VASC

Courtney splits with Team Sydney

Triple Eight confirms control arm suspicions
VASC

Triple Eight confirms control arm suspicions

Supercars enduro to feature Holden world record attempt
VASC

Supercars enduro to feature Holden world record attempt

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.