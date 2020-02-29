Courtney splits with Team Sydney

The 2010 series champion put out a short statement today confirming that he'll leave the team effective immediately.

“We have not been able to agree on the way forward, so I have decided to depart the team. I wish Team Sydney all the best for the future,” Courtney said in his statement.

Multiple sources have indicated that the dispute is, at least in part, over remuneration.

As per Supercars regulations, Team Sydney will need to continue fielding two cars for the remainder of the season.

Motorsport.com has tried to contact Team Sydney boss Jono Webb for comment.

As for Courtney's immediate future, an Instagram post that went live shortly after the statement says there is nothing in place.

It does, however, indicate that he'll have the ongoing support of Boost Mobile – which backed his car in Adelaide thanks to an eleventh-hour deal brokered by Courtney.

"I haven’t got any other plans in place, so can’t really comment anymore at the moment," wrote Courtney on Instagram shortly after the statement was released.

"But my great relationship with [Boost Mobile] means that we will now be looking for some new opportunities – so watch this space..."

That Boost backing opens the door for a potential wildcard programme.

As for a potential enduro ride, most competitive seats have already been filled for this year's long-distance races, with full houses at Triple Eight, DJR Team Penske, Tickford Racing and Erebus Motorsport.

Kelly Racing is yet to announce either of its co-drivers, although Dale Wood is expected to partner Rick Kelly again. That means there could still be a spot available alongside Andre Heimgartner.

Another potential home for Courtney for the enduros is Brad Jones Racing, the team yet to name Todd Hazelwood's co-driver as of yet.

The termination of the deal ends a tumultuous time for Courtney and Team Sydney since it was announced he was part of the new programme last October.

When a planned joint venture between Webb and Rod Salmon fell over, there was a cloud of uncertainty over the entire squad throughout the off-season.

There was then a bizarre soft roll-out of a Coca-Cola backed car for the official Supercars launch in early February, while the team delayed announcing Chris Pither as its second driver until the morning of the pre-season test, just days out from the Adelaide 500.

The penultimate twist was Courtney's last-minute Boost deal.

Courtney's single appearance for the squad includes a DNF in last Saturday's race after hitting the Turn 8 wall, before he finished 15th on the Sunday.