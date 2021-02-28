Bathurst Supercars: Van Gisbergen edges Waters for pole

The single-lap dash followed a similar script to this morning's qualifying session, with little between the front-runners.

Anton De Pasquale set a formidable benchmark on his lap, clearing the field by 0.5s with a 2m05.800s.

Waters then pipped his Dick Johnson Racing rival by 0.07s, before provisional pole-sitter van Gisbergen trumped them both with a 2m05.617s – despite dropping two-tenths to Waters in the middle sector.

"I could see at the start how bad the track was, how close everyone was and how many moments they had," said van Gisbergen.

"My reference was looking good until Skyline, I thought I'd thrown it away. But I finished the lap really strong.

"The car has been awesome all weekend, I'm looking forward to the race. Hopefully I get the start and get that clear air."

Waters, meanwhile, was left to rue a hint of rear locking into the last corner.

"The lap was pretty good, until the last corner," he said. "I had a bit of rear lock and I didn't get the best run. I probably cost myself a tenth, tenth and a half, which would have put us on the money with Shane."

DJR pair De Pasquale and Will Davison locked out the third row, while Chaz Mostert was the big loser of the Shootout, turning second in qualifying into fifth on the grid.

That was thanks to a hairy moment when he found some stray dirt coming over the top of the Mountain, before he nudged the wall coming out of the Elbow in a desperate bid to claw back time.

"I got the esses and there was a heap of dirt on the kerb," he said. "As soon as I touched that it felt like ice.

"I definitely felt [the wall at the Elbow], but by that point there was a fair bit of frustration in the driver. When you're down on the times you try and find it somewhere you're never going to find it."

The rest of the field ended the Shootout where they started, Mark Winterbottom, James Courtney and Jamie Whincup in positions six to eight, and Kelly Grove Racing pair David Reynolds and Andre Heimgartner on the fifth row.