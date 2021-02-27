Supercars
Supercars / Qualifying report
Supercars / Qualifying report

Bathurst Supercars: Provisional pole for van Gisbergen

By:

Shane van Gisbergen will run last in Sunday's Top 10 Shootout at Bathurst after topping qualifying.

shares
comments
Bathurst Supercars: Provisional pole for van Gisbergen

Yesterday's race winner came out one top of a tight battle for provisional pole against Chaz Mostert and Cam Waters.

All three had their moment on top as times tumbled into the 2m04s, van Gisbergen landing the hammer blow at the flag with a 2m04.576s.

That left him 0.08s clear of Mostert and 0.09s ahead of Waters to set up what should be an intriguing single-lap dash for pole.

Anton De Pasquale, who crashed out of his debut race for Dick Johnson Racing yesterday, recovered well to edge teammate Will Davison for fourth.

Mark Winterbottom was sixth quickest, as James Courtney booked his first Shootout slot of the weekend with the seventh-best time.

It was a wild end to the session for Jamie Whincup, who was bundled out of the Top 10 in the closing stages of the session only to sneak back in right at the flag.

However he was still perplexed by the seven-tenths gap to teammate van Gisbergen.

"I started the last lap knowing my time wasn't good enough, so I had to go hard on the last lap – which I did," he said.

"I think we de-tuned the car today, it's not as good. I was pushing hard over the top to get the most out of it, but seven-tenths, it's not good enough."

Kelly Grove Racing pair David Reynolds and Andre Heimgartner rounded out the Shootout field in ninth and 10th respectively.

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 2'04.576    
2 25 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 2'04.662 0.086 0.086
3 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 2'04.675 0.098 0.012
4 100 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 2'04.792 0.216 0.117
5 17 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 2'04.849 0.272 0.056
6 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.226 0.649 0.377
7 44 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 2'05.278 0.701 0.052
8 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.314 0.737 0.035
9 26 Australia David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 2'05.375 0.798 0.060
10 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 2'05.426 0.849 0.051
11 20 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.502 0.925 0.075
12 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.522 0.945 0.020
13 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 2'05.528 0.951 0.005
14 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.532 0.955 0.004
15 99 Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.533 0.957 0.001
16 9 Australia Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.854 1.277 0.320
17 35 Australia Zane Goddard Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.049 1.472 0.195
18 34 Australia Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.377 1.800 0.327
19 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.381 1.804 0.004
20 96 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.508 1.931 0.126
21 22 Australia Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.518 1.941 0.010
22 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.862 2.285 0.344
23 4 Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 2'07.164 2.587 0.301
