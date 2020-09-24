Supercars
Supercars / Bathurst / Breaking news

Bathurst 1000 tickets go on public sale

Bathurst 1000 tickets go on public sale
By:

The limited allocation of tickets for the 2020 Bathurst 1000 will go on sale to the public at midday today.

The COVID-safe plan for the event, which has to be signed off by New South Wales government officials, will see up to 4000 spectators allowed through the gate on each of the four days.

All of those tickets will be for reserved seating located around Murray's Corner, the front straight, and Hell Corner. There will be no spectator access to the top of Mount Panorama, or to the paddock.

A pre-sale period for those who had already bought tickets will end at 12pm AEST time today, at which point the remaining allocation will go on sale.

The cap of 16,000 spectators across the four days compares to more than 201,000 last year, the fifth straight year of 200,000-plus crowds.

Meanwhile, the schedule has been set for the Bathurst 1000 weekend. As expected there will be more dedicated co-driver running in the build-up to the race, with three of the seven hour-long practice sessions not open to the primary drivers.

The race itself will kick off at 11:30am local time on Sunday October 18.

Super2/Super3 will headline the support categories with a pair of 100-kilometre races, joined on the undercard by Aussie Tin Tops, the Toyota 86 Racing Series and Combined Historics.

2020 Bathurst 1000 schedule

Thursday October 15

  • 8:55-9:15 Combined Historics – Practice 1
  • 09:30-10:30 Supercars – Practice 1
  • 10:45-11:05 Toyota 86 Racing Series – Practice 1
  • 11:20-12:00 Super2/Super3 – Practice 1
  • 12:10-12:30 Aussie Tin Tops – Practice 1
  • 12:45-13:45 Supercars – Practice 2 (co-drivers)
  • 14:00-14:20 Combined Historics – Practice 2
  • 14:30-14:50 Toyota 86 Racing Series – Practice 2
  • 15:05-15:45 Super2/Super3 – Practice 2
  • 16:00-17:00 Supercars – Practice 3

Friday October 16

  • 8:35-9:35 Supercars – Practice 4 (co-drivers)
  • 9:50-10:10 Aussie Tin Tops – Practice 2
  • 10:20-10:40 Toyota 86 Racing Series – Qualifying
  • 10:50-11:10 Combined Historics – Qualifying
  • 11:25-11:45 Super2/Super3 – Qualifying
  • 12:00-13:00 Supercars – Practice 5
  • 13:15-13:35 Aussie Tin Tops – Qualifying
  • 13:50-14:15 Toyota 86 Racing Series – Race 1
  • 14:30-14:50 Combined Historics – Race 1
  • 15:05-15:50 Super2/Super3 – Race 1
  • 16:05-16:45 Supercars – Qualifying

Saturday October 17

  • 9:10-9:30 Combined Historics – Race 2
  • 9:45-10:45 Supercars – Practice 6 (co-drivers)
  • 11:00-11:25 Aussie Tin Tops – Race 1
  • 11:40-12:05 Toyota 86 Racing Series – Race 2
  • 12:20-12:40 Super2/Super3 – Qualifying
  • 12:55-13:15 Combined Historics – Race 3
  • 13:30-14:30 Supercars – Practice 7
  • 14:45-15:10 Aussie Tin Tops – Race 2
  • 15:20-15:43 Toyota 86 Racing Series – Race 3
  • 16:00-16:45 Super2/Super3 – Race 2
  • 17:05-17:50 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

Sunday October 18

  • 8:40-9:00 Supercars – Warm-up
  • 9:15-9:40 Aussie Tin Tops – Race 3
  • 9:55-10:20 Toyota 86 Racing Series – Race 4
  • 11:30 Supercars – Bathurst 1000
Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

