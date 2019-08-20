Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville
05 Jul
-
07 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Breaking news

Australian ban on Stadium Super Trucks lifted

shares
comments
Australian ban on Stadium Super Trucks lifted
By:
Aug 20, 2019, 10:01 PM

The ban on the Stadium Super Trucks competing at high-profile Australian events has been lifted by the Confederation of Australian Motor Sport.

The governing body sidelined the spectacular series after a wheel from one of the trucks hit a pedestrian bridge in Perth last year, sparking an ugly dispute that ended up in court

The only appearance SST has made on Australian soil since then was at a non-CAMS sanctioned event in Sydney.

There have, however, been talks of a peace deal between SST boss Robby Gordon and CAMS recently, along with speculation that the series could appear at next year's Adelaide 500.

That SST/CAMS deal has now been officially brokered, with CAMS giving the green light for a modified version of the series to return "as early as October 2019" as part of a three-year commercial rights deal.

That means we could even see SST at this year's Gold Coast 600, the trucks understood to be in the frame for an earlier-than-expected return as a replacement for the struggling Australian GT series.

As for the modifications mandated by CAMS, SST will now use smaller jump ramps than were used in the past.

The wheel tethering system has been re-designed, along with the introduction of a tethering system for body panels.

There will also be a fresh focus on driving standards, with a more traditional judicial process in place for in-race contact.

“The leadership at CAMS has always wanted to see the Stadium Super Trucks in Australia and we are pleased to say that all of our safety concerns and related issues have been fully addressed and resolved,” CAMS CEO Eugene Arocca said.

“There’s never been any doubt about the trucks’ popularity here in Australia and after months of discussions we are pleased to say SST racing is able to resume under CAMS.”

The category's Australian boss Nathan Cayzer added: “It is super exciting to be able to have SST return back to racing in Australia under the CAMS banner.

"An enormous amount of work has gone on behind the scenes for both parties to get to this point.

"With this positive result it is an overall win for all the supporters and motorsport fans of Australia."

Next article
The social online league attracting Supercars, F1 stars

Previous article

The social online league attracting Supercars, F1 stars

Next article

Triple Eight announces Supercars Esport entry

Triple Eight announces Supercars Esport entry
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

The Bend

The Bend

23 Aug - 25 Aug
Practice 1 Starts in
1 day
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
Practice 1 Fri 23 Aug
23:40
13:10
Practice 2 Fri 23 Aug
02:10
15:40
Practice 3 Sat 24 Aug
20:30
10:00
Qualifying Sat 24 Aug
23:05
12:35
Race 1 Sat 24 Aug
01:55
15:25
Practice 4 Sat 24 Aug
19:30
09:00
Qualifying 2 Sun 25 Aug
21:20
10:50
Race 2 Sun 25 Aug
00:10
13:40
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

1h
3
MotoGP

Zarco pinpoints cause of him trailing Oliveira

Latest videos

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes 01:32
Supercars

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap 01:11
Supercars

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap

Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test 02:23
Supercars

Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test

Important mileage for Kelly Racing in pre-season test at Phillip Island 03:39
Supercars

Important mileage for Kelly Racing in pre-season test at Phillip Island

Latest news

Reynolds still in 2020 Supercars silly season frame
VASC

Reynolds still in 2020 Supercars silly season frame

Tickford unveils Moffat Trans-Am Mustang
VASC

Tickford unveils Moffat Trans-Am Mustang

Triple Eight announces Supercars Esport entry
eSpt

Triple Eight announces Supercars Esport entry

Australian ban on Stadium Super Trucks lifted
VASC

Australian ban on Stadium Super Trucks lifted

The social online league attracting Supercars, F1 stars
eSpt

The social online league attracting Supercars, F1 stars

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.