Australian ban on Stadium Super Trucks lifted

The governing body sidelined the spectacular series after a wheel from one of the trucks hit a pedestrian bridge in Perth last year, sparking an ugly dispute that ended up in court.

The only appearance SST has made on Australian soil since then was at a non-CAMS sanctioned event in Sydney.

There have, however, been talks of a peace deal between SST boss Robby Gordon and CAMS recently, along with speculation that the series could appear at next year's Adelaide 500.

That SST/CAMS deal has now been officially brokered, with CAMS giving the green light for a modified version of the series to return "as early as October 2019" as part of a three-year commercial rights deal.

That means we could even see SST at this year's Gold Coast 600, the trucks understood to be in the frame for an earlier-than-expected return as a replacement for the struggling Australian GT series.

As for the modifications mandated by CAMS, SST will now use smaller jump ramps than were used in the past.

The wheel tethering system has been re-designed, along with the introduction of a tethering system for body panels.

There will also be a fresh focus on driving standards, with a more traditional judicial process in place for in-race contact.

“The leadership at CAMS has always wanted to see the Stadium Super Trucks in Australia and we are pleased to say that all of our safety concerns and related issues have been fully addressed and resolved,” CAMS CEO Eugene Arocca said.

“There’s never been any doubt about the trucks’ popularity here in Australia and after months of discussions we are pleased to say SST racing is able to resume under CAMS.”

The category's Australian boss Nathan Cayzer added: “It is super exciting to be able to have SST return back to racing in Australia under the CAMS banner.

"An enormous amount of work has gone on behind the scenes for both parties to get to this point.

"With this positive result it is an overall win for all the supporters and motorsport fans of Australia."