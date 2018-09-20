Sign in
Supercars / Surfers Paradise / Breaking news

Stadium Trucks dumped from Gold Coast due to safety concerns

shares
comments
Stadium Trucks dumped from Gold Coast due to safety concerns
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
Sep 20, 2018, 7:24 AM

The Stadium Super Trucks are set to be replaced by the V8 Touring Car Series on the Gold Coast 600 support bill after a last-minute ban due to safety concerns.

The Confederation of Australian Motor Sport has benched the US-based Stadium Super Trucks from the Gold Coast line-up on safety grounds, opening up a last-minute support slot for the final Supercars enduro of the season.

Motorsport.com understands that the third-tier Kumho Touring Car Series will take the vacant spot with a non-championship round, its regular season having wrapped up at The Bend last month.

The series slots in behind Supercars and Super2 in the Australian Touring Car hierarchy, with pre-Car of the Future spec Fords and Holden.

As for the future of Stadium Super Trucks in Australia, a CAMS spokesperson told Motorsport.com that the "door is not 100 per cent" closed on a return, but that the series has been suspended for the time being.

Stadium Super Trucks has run afoul of CAMS in the past; last year series owner Robby Gordon was heavily fined by police and slapped with a competition visa ban by the governing body after performing a burnout in downtown Darwin after competing at Hidden Valley.

The ban was later lifted after Gordon donated $10,000 to the Australian Road Safety Foundation.

