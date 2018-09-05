Sign in
Supercars

Aussie talent search secures Holden Supercar for 2019

Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
Sep 5, 2018

The Aussie Driver Search programme will take over the Holden Commodore currently being raced in the Supercars main game by Todd Hazelwood next season.

ADS is offering a fully-funded drive in the second-tier Super2 Supercars series next season, as part of a tie-up with Matt Stone Racing.

It's now been confirmed that the ADS winner will race the VF Commodore currently being used by MSR's main game driver Hazelwood.

That particular chassis has runs on the board in Super2, Hazelwood having used it to claim the title in 2017. He then started this season in a DJR Team Penske-built Ford, before switching back to the more familiar Commodore for Tailem Bend last month.

Hazelwood's impending move to a Triple Eight ZB chassis for the 2019 Supercars season opens the VF Holden up to be used by the ADS winner in Super2.

“We’re stoked to have locked in the car that our Pro Comp winner will use in the Super2 series next year,” said ADS founder Kyle Austin.

“The Commodore is a proven machine with a really cool story. It won last year’s Super2 series and Matt Stone Racing has brought it back to the main game now.

“It means that our winner will have a quality car, run by a top-level team from the word go next year.

“We’ve has some really talented guys make it through to the final so far, and with a couple more of our qualifying events to go, we’re expecting a competitive shoot-out for the main prize.”

The car as already made a one-off start in ADS colours this year, 2016 winner Jaie Robson running it at Barbagallo Raceway earlier this year before it was handed back over to Hazelwood.

The winner of the 2019 Super2 drive will be decided at the ADS final at Wakefield Park in December.

ADS organisers have also confirmed that Hi-Tec Oils has signed up as the programme's official lubricants partner, with backing set to be spread over its 13-strong fleet of cars that includes an ex-Tickford Ford Supercar and an Audi GT3 car.

