Adelaide 500: McLaughlin tops qualifying, Whincup misses Shootout
Scott McLaughlin took his second provisional pole of the weekend in Adelaide, as Jamie Whincup missed the Top 10 Shootout for Sunday's race.
The DJR Team Penske driver backed up his Saturday win with a comfortable display in Sunday's qualifying session, going quickest before the halfway mark with a 1m19.710s.
That would have put him in the Shootout, but he reappeared for a final run to secure provisional pole with a 1m19.462s.
Tickford pair Chaz Mostert and Cam Waters were second and third quickest, while Nick Percat made the Shootout for a second time with the fourth best time.
Fabian Coulthard improved late to slot into fifth, followed by Erebus pair David Reynolds and Anton De Pasquale.
Read Also:
Will Davison was part of a late scramble to book a berth in the single-lap dash, the Tickford driver grabbing eighth.
He was followed by Todd Hazelwood, backing up his 12th in yesterday's race – his personal best – with a Shootout spot.
“It’s a great reward for everyone,” said Hazelwood, starting his second season as a full-timer.
“The guys were still here at 4am this morning trying to sort out everything.
“I’m just absolutely stoked. To do this in-front of the home crowd is really special.”
The Red Bull Holdens were surprisingly off the pace, Shane van Gisbergen only just squeezing into the Shootout with the 10th quickest time on his final run.
Teammate Jamie Whincup missed out altogether, the seven-time series champ only good enough for 12th.
“The car is good, I just made a mistake down at the hairpin at a critical time,” said Whincup.
“On the second set of tyres, you’ve got to go hard. My car was on for one lap and I just made an error.”
All four Nissans missed out on the Shootout, Rick Kelly the best Altima in 16th.
Mark Winterbottom will start from rear of grid, power steering gremlins meaning he didn't set a single time during the session.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Car
|Time
|Gap
|1
|17
|Scott McLaughlin
|Ford Mustang GT
|1'19.4625
|2
|55
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|1'19.5528
|0.0903
|3
|6
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|1'19.5593
|0.0968
|4
|8
|Nick Percat
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'19.5698
|0.1073
|5
|12
|Fabian Coulthard
|Ford Mustang GT
|1'19.6117
|0.1492
|6
|9
|David Reynolds
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'19.6523
|0.1898
|7
|99
|Anton De Pasquale
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'19.7126
|0.2501
|8
|23
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|1'19.7404
|0.2779
|9
|35
|Todd Hazelwood
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'19.7426
|0.2801
|10
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'19.8242
|0.3617
|11
|14
|Tim Slade
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'19.8375
|0.3750
|12
|88
|Jamie Whincup
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'19.8657
|0.4032
|13
|2
|Scott Pye
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'19.9071
|0.4446
|14
|5
|Lee Holdsworth
|Ford Mustang GT
|1'19.9396
|0.4771
|15
|22
|James Courtney
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'20.0383
|0.5758
|16
|15
|Rick Kelly
|Nissan Altima
|1'20.0560
|0.5935
|17
|7
|Andre Heimgartner
|Nissan Altima
|1'20.0590
|0.5965
|18
|34
|James Golding
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'20.0918
|0.6293
|19
|33
|Richie Stanaway
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'20.2610
|0.7985
|20
|78
|Simona de Silvestro
|Nissan Altima
|1'20.4951
|1.0326
|21
|21
|Macauley Jones
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'20.5575
|1.0950
|22
|19
|Jack Le Brocq
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'20.7414
|1.2789
|23
|3
|Garry Jacobson
|Nissan Altima
|1'20.8243
|1.3618
|18
|Mark Winterbottom
|Holden Commodore ZB
About this article
|Series
|Supercars
|Event
|Adelaide
|Author
|Andrew van Leeuwen