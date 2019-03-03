Sign in
Supercars / Adelaide / Qualifying report

Adelaide 500: McLaughlin tops qualifying, Whincup misses Shootout

By:
1h ago

Scott McLaughlin took his second provisional pole of the weekend in Adelaide, as Jamie Whincup missed the Top 10 Shootout for Sunday's race.

The DJR Team Penske driver backed up his Saturday win with a comfortable display in Sunday's qualifying session, going quickest before the halfway mark with a 1m19.710s.

That would have put him in the Shootout, but he reappeared for a final run to secure provisional pole with a 1m19.462s.

Tickford pair Chaz Mostert and Cam Waters were second and third quickest, while Nick Percat made the Shootout for a second time with the fourth best time.

Fabian Coulthard improved late to slot into fifth, followed by Erebus pair David Reynolds and Anton De Pasquale.

Read Also:

Will Davison was part of a late scramble to book a berth in the single-lap dash, the Tickford driver grabbing eighth.

He was followed by Todd Hazelwood, backing up his 12th in yesterday's race – his personal best – with a Shootout spot.

“It’s a great reward for everyone,” said Hazelwood, starting his second season as a full-timer.

“The guys were still here at 4am this morning trying to sort out everything.

“I’m just absolutely stoked. To do this in-front of the home crowd is really special.”

The Red Bull Holdens were surprisingly off the pace, Shane van Gisbergen only just squeezing into the Shootout with the 10th quickest time on his final run.

Teammate Jamie Whincup missed out altogether, the seven-time series champ only good enough for 12th.

“The car is good, I just made a mistake down at the hairpin at a critical time,” said Whincup.

“On the second set of tyres, you’ve got to go hard. My car was on for one lap and I just made an error.”

All four Nissans missed out on the Shootout, Rick Kelly the best Altima in 16th.

Mark Winterbottom will start from rear of grid, power steering gremlins meaning he didn't set a single time during the session.

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap
1 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin Ford Mustang GT 1'19.4625  
2 55 Australia Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 1'19.5528 0.0903
3 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1'19.5593 0.0968
4 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.5698 0.1073
5 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 1'19.6117 0.1492
6 9 Australia David Reynolds Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.6523 0.1898
7 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.7126 0.2501
8 23 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1'19.7404 0.2779
9 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.7426 0.2801
10 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.8242 0.3617
11 14 Australia Tim Slade Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.8375 0.3750
12 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.8657 0.4032
13 2 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.9071 0.4446
14 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 1'19.9396 0.4771
15 22 Australia James Courtney Holden Commodore ZB 1'20.0383 0.5758
16 15 Australia Rick Kelly Nissan Altima 1'20.0560 0.5935
17 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Nissan Altima 1'20.0590 0.5965
18 34 Australia James Golding Holden Commodore ZB 1'20.0918 0.6293
19 33 New Zealand Richie Stanaway Holden Commodore ZB 1'20.2610 0.7985
20 78 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro Nissan Altima 1'20.4951 1.0326
21 21 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 1'20.5575 1.0950
22 19 Australia Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 1'20.7414 1.2789
23 3 Garry Jacobson Nissan Altima 1'20.8243 1.3618
  18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB    
Supercars Deputy Race Director transition underway

Supercars Deputy Race Director transition underway
Series Supercars
Event Adelaide
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

