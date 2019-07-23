Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville
05 Jul
-
07 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Breaking news

Accountant tipped Whincup off to GRM sacking

shares
comments
Accountant tipped Whincup off to GRM sacking
By:
Jul 23, 2019, 10:18 PM

Jamie Whincup says he was tipped off to his sacking at the end of the 2003 Supercars season by the book keeper at Garry Rogers Motorsport.

The Triple Eight superstar famously endured a rocky start to his Supercars career, his first full-time opportunity coming to an abrupt end when he was let go by GRM at the end of 2003.

Rogers has since admitted that he "mucked up" by firing Whincup, who has gone on to win seven titles and 113 races.

Reflecting on the split on the latest V8 Sleuth podcast, Whincup says the first he heard of it was a sneaky tip from the GRM book keeper.

"I hadn't been given the arse before from really anything," he said.

"It got towards the end of the year, and Garry's financial guy – he was a bit of a book keeper – he gave me the heads up. A good guy by the name of Errol.

"He goes 'mate, I'm not allowed to say this, but I like you and I just want to let you know you may need to look for another position at the end of the year'.

"I really appreciated that. And then Garry called me into the office and said 'mate we've got to part ways and move on.'"

Moving on wasn't that easy for Whincup, who at the time was relying on a $400 weekly wage as a GRM workshop hand.

"I'd finished up at my father's printing press, I was still trying to earn a living," he said.

"So not only did I lose my Supercars career, so to speak, but I actually lost my form of income.

"I had no money coming in, I was knackered. It was very weird, and I can see [Rogers'] position now I'm an employer – he was hoping I would just pack up and go, but I said 'can I stay until at least mid-December?'

"I was working in the workshop and I needed my $400 a week to survive. He ended up saying 'yeah, you can continue working, but I'd rather you moved on so we can move on with the next driver'."

Read Also:

Whincup's career revival began with an enduro driver with Perkins Engineering in 2004, before a second full-time chance thanks to Tasman Motorsport in 2005.

That helped catch Triple Eight boss Roland Dane's eye, Whincup making the shift to the powerhouse squad for the 2006 season.

The Tasman drive, however, almost didn't happen; Whincup reckons a scathing reference from Perkins put team boss Kevin Murphy off, only for Jim Richards to save the day.

“Larry had said during the endurance season ‘hey, there might be an opportunity here to race full-time’ [in 2005],” said Whincup.

“Then afterwards he said ‘listen, there’s no seats available, I’ve got too many drivers, not enough cars, but I’ll give you a reference’. I thought ‘cool, thanks Larry’.

“I spoke to Kev and was pushing hard to say ‘mate, please give me an opportunity, I can drive this car fast, I’ve got a reference, give Larry Perkins a call’.

“So Kev rings Larry Perkins, Larry says ‘mate, I wouldn’t employ that bloke if he was the last bloke on earth. He stuffed the car, he couldn’t brake properly, he had no idea’.

"The same year, Jim Richards was driving in the [lead Perkins] car, teamed up with Steve, so Kev was like ‘I better ring Jim to see what he thinks’.

“Jim said ‘listen, I’ve had a look at all his data and everything and from what I could see, he did a good job’. So Kev, on Jimmy’s advice, gave me a ride for 2005.”

Next article
Supercars Mustang ballast changes explained

Previous article

Supercars Mustang ballast changes explained

Next article

Adelaide 500 TCR deal falls through

Adelaide 500 TCR deal falls through
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Jamie Whincup
Teams Garry Rogers Motorsport
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

The Bend

The Bend

23 Aug - 25 Aug
Practice 1 Starts in
1 day
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
Practice 1 Fri 23 Aug
23:40
13:10
Practice 2 Fri 23 Aug
02:10
15:40
Practice 3 Sat 24 Aug
20:30
10:00
Qualifying Sat 24 Aug
23:05
12:35
Race 1 Sat 24 Aug
01:55
15:25
Practice 4 Sat 24 Aug
19:30
09:00
Qualifying 2 Sun 25 Aug
21:20
10:50
Race 2 Sun 25 Aug
00:10
13:40
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes 01:32
Supercars

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap 01:11
Supercars

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap

Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test 02:23
Supercars

Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test

Important mileage for Kelly Racing in pre-season test at Phillip Island 03:39
Supercars

Important mileage for Kelly Racing in pre-season test at Phillip Island

Latest news

Reynolds still in 2020 Supercars silly season frame
VASC

Reynolds still in 2020 Supercars silly season frame

Tickford unveils Moffat Trans-Am Mustang
VASC

Tickford unveils Moffat Trans-Am Mustang

Triple Eight announces Supercars Esport entry
eSpt

Triple Eight announces Supercars Esport entry

Australian ban on Stadium Super Trucks lifted
VASC

Australian ban on Stadium Super Trucks lifted

The social online league attracting Supercars, F1 stars
eSpt

The social online league attracting Supercars, F1 stars

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.