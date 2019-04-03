TCR heading to New Zealand in 2020

The production-based touring car category will expand its global footprint thanks to the new deal between the global rights holder and the NZ governing body, with plans to have a series operating as soon as next year.

The deal mirrors that signed between the Confederation of Australian Motor Sport and WSC early last year, the result of which is a TCR Australia series that will kick off this May.

MotorSport NZ is now seeking expression of interest for category management.

“This is an exciting development for top-level saloon car racing in New Zealand, as the TCR New Zealand series will provide our up-and-coming drivers with a direct pathway into internationally-recognised competitions around the world," said MotorSport NZ President Wayne Christie.

“To have a variety of different marques contesting a top-level domestic championship is also good for the sport, good for competitors and good for sponsors.

"We’re looking forward to seeing which motor vehicle distributors come onboard with the concept."

Christie reckons TCR will work alongside the V8 Touring Cars and Toyota 86 categories currently operating in NZ.

“Each category offers something different for competitors and race fans," he said.

"We believe New Zealand motorsport is in good health and that TCR will only strengthen our national race series and the sport as a whole.”

WSC Ltd boss Marcello Lotti added: “We are delighted to add the wonderful ‘Land of the Long White Cloud’ to the ever-growing list of countries all over the world that have embraced the TCR concept.

"New Zealand has a great motorsport tradition, and gave birth to some of the strongest racing drivers ever, such as F1 superstars Bruce McLaren and Dennis Hulme.

"And, speaking of Touring Cars, we can’t forget Paul Radisich, the winner of two FIA Super Touring World Cups.

"With these premises, we don’t have the lesser doubt that the TCR New Zealand championship will be successful!”