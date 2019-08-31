Top events
TCR Australia / Winton / Qualifying report

Winton TCR: Brown scorches to maiden pole

shares
comments
Winton TCR: Brown scorches to maiden pole
By:
Aug 31, 2019, 2:27 AM

TCR Australia title favourite Will Brown took a first series pole with a scorching lap at Winton.

The HMO Hyundai driver made a flying start to the session, pulling six-tenths clear of early leader Jason Bright (Alliance VW) with a 1m24.797s just before the 10-minute mark.

He then lowered the benchmark to 1m24.609s on his next run.

Brown's margin was quickly reduced by a flurry of quick times, the likes of teammate Nathan Morcom and Wall Honda driver getting to within a couple of tenths of the leader.

But Brown wasn't done there, blowing the margin back out to over a half a second with a 1m24.098s with 10 minutes to go.

Having used two sets of new front tyres, Brown was forced to park up for the rest of the session.

However nobody was able to run the points leader down, Andre Heimgartner (Kelly Holden) getting closest, but still falling 0.2s short of denying Brown a first TCR pole.

"I don't normally get pole, I normally get second or third. That's what I'm good at," joked Brown.

"It was awesome. HMO Customer Racing has done a great job.I'm really happy to get out first pole. The boys can buy some beers with [the pole cheque]."

Martin will start the first race from third, with Dylan O'Keeffe (ASM Alfa) recovering from a poor morning practice session to qualify fourth.

Tony D'Alberto (Wall Honda) will share the third row with Bright, followed by Aaron Cameron (MPC VW) and Morcom.

Jordan Cox (GRM Alfa) and Russell Ingall (MPC Audi) rounded out the Top 10.

Pos Num Driver Team Car Time Gap
1   30 William Brown (Qld)     HMO Customer Racing            Hyundai i30N         1:24.0981  
2  777 Andre Heimgartner (NZ)  Kelly Racing                   Subaru WRX STi       1:24.3225 00.2244
3   24 John Martin (NSW)       Wall Racing                    Honda Civic Type R   1:24.3233 00.2252
4    9 Dylan O’Keeffe (Vic)    Ashley Seward Motorsport       Alfa Romeo Giulietta 1:24.4103 00.3122
5   50 Tony D’Alberto (Vic)    Wall Racing                    Honda Civic Type R   1:24.4552 00.3571
6    8 Jason Bright (Vic)      Taskforce / Alliance Autosport Volkswagon Golf GTI  1:24.5112 00.4131
7    2 Aaron Cameron (Vic)     Melbourne Performance Centre   Volkswagen Golf GTI  1:24.5665 00.4684
8   11 Nathan Morcom (NSW)     HMO Customer Racing            Hyundai i30N         1:24.6855 00.5874
9    7 Jordan Cox (NSW)        Garry Rogers Motorsport        Alfa Romeo Giulietta 1:24.7336 00.6355
10 100 Russell Ingall (Qld)    Melbourne Performance Centre   Audi RS 3            1:24.7627 00.6646
11  34 James Moffat (Vic)      Garry Rogers Motorsport        Renault Megane RS    1:24.9193 00.8212
12  38 Tim Brook (NSW)         Wall Racing                    Honda Civic Type R   1:24.9199 00.8218
13  97 Liam McAdam (Qld)       Melbourne Performance Centre   Audi RS 3            1:24.9751 00.8770
14  33 Chris Pither (NZ)       Garry Rogers Motorsport        Renault Megane RS    1:25.0974 00.9993
15   3 Leanne Tander (Vic)     Melbourne Performance Centre   Audi RS 3            1:25.1409 01.0428
16  62 Hamish Ribarits (Vic)   Kelly Racing                   Holden Astra         1:25.7081 01.6100
17  37 Bryce Fullwood (NT)     Kelly Racing                   Subaru WRX STi       1:26.0291 01.9310
18  35 Alexandra Whitley (Qld) Alliance Autosport             Volkswagon Golf GTI  1:26.7273 02.6292
19   6 Molly Taylor (NSW)      Kelly Racing                   Subaru WRX STi       1:27.2388 03.1407

 

Series TCR Australia
Event Winton
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

