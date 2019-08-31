Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP3 in
07 Hours
:
51 Minutes
:
08 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Qualifying in
15 Hours
:
56 Minutes
:
08 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Practice 3 in
15 Hours
:
51 Minutes
:
08 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP3 in
05 Hours
:
51 Minutes
:
08 Seconds
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
TCR Australia / Winton / Practice report

Winton TCR: Brown tops practice, O'Keeffe crashes

shares
comments
Winton TCR: Brown tops practice, O'Keeffe crashes
By:
Aug 31, 2019, 12:49 AM

There were contrasting fortunes for the TCR Australia contenders in practice at Winton, with Will Brown topping the times as Dylan O'Keefe crashed his Alfa.

Following an early stint on top, Brown pulled a whopping eight-tenths on the field with a 1m25.147s before the halfway mark in the 50-minute session.

The HMO Hyundai driver didn't improve from there, but he didn't need to either. It wasn't until the final 10 minutes that the whopping gap was reduced, and even then John Martin (Wall Honda) still fell a tenth short of Brown's benchmark.

It was a different story for other title contender in the field, ASM Alfa driver O'Keeffe bringing out the red flag with 18 minutes to go after nudging the Turn 6 wall.

He was able to get back to pits under his own steam, but was left buried down in 11th in the times.

He wasn't the only drive to have dramas at Turn 6, Leanne Tander backing her MPC Audi into the wall at the same spot several minutes before O'Keeffe.

Jason Bright (Alliance VW) was third quickest for the session, followed by James Moffat (GRM Renault) and Andre Heimgartner (Kelly Holden).

Jordan Cox (GRM Alfa) recovered from an early spin to end up seventh, followed by Tander, debutant Tim Brook and Tony D'Alberto (both Wall Hondas).

Pos Num Driver Team Car Time Gap
1   30 William Brown (Qld)     HMO Customer Racing            Hyundai i30N         1:25.1476  
2   24 John Martin (NSW)       Wall Racing                    Honda Civic Type R   1:25.2863 00.1387
3    8 Jason Bright (Vic)      Taskforce / Alliance Autosport Volkswagon Golf GTI  1:25.4310 00.2834
4   34 James Moffat (Vic)      Garry Rogers Motorsport        Renault Megane RS    1:25.5236 00.3760
5  777 Andre Heimgartner (NZ)  Kelly Racing                   Subaru WRX STi       1:25.6776 00.5300
6  100 Russell Ingall (Qld)    Melbourne Performance Centre   Audi RS 3            1:25.8902 00.7426
7    7 Jordan Cox (NSW)        Garry Rogers Motorsport        Alfa Romeo Giulietta 1:26.1095 00.9619
8    3 Leanne Tander (Vic)     Melbourne Performance Centre   Audi RS 3            1:26.2640 01.1164
9   38 Tim Brook (NSW)         Wall Racing                    Honda Civic Type R   1:26.3302 01.1826
10  50 Tony D’Alberto (Vic)    Wall Racing                    Honda Civic Type R   1:26.3551 01.2075
11   9 Dylan O’Keeffe (Vic)    Ashley Seward Motorsport       Alfa Romeo Giulietta 1:26.5905 01.4429
12  33 Chris Pither (NZ)       Garry Rogers Motorsport        Renault Megane RS    1:26.6476 01.5000
13  11 Nathan Morcom (NSW)     HMO Customer Racing            Hyundai i30N         1:26.6556 01.5080
14  37 Bryce Fullwood (NT)     Kelly Racing                   Subaru WRX STi       1:27.0362 01.8886
15  35 Alexandra Whitley (Qld) Alliance Autosport             Volkswagon Golf GTI  1:27.3609 02.2133
16  97 Liam McAdam (Qld)       Melbourne Performance Centre   Audi RS 3            1:27.7938 02.6462
17   6 Molly Taylor (NSW)      Kelly Racing                   Subaru WRX STi       1:27.8346 02.6870
18   2 Aaron Cameron (Vic)     Melbourne Performance Centre   Volkswagen Golf GTI  1:28.4097 03.2621
19  62 Hamish Ribarits (Vic)   Kelly Racing                   Holden Astra         1:28.7318 03.5842
Next article
Kelly Racing signs Super3 frontrunner for Winton TCR

Previous article

Kelly Racing signs Super3 frontrunner for Winton TCR
Load comments

About this article

Series TCR Australia
Event Winton
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

Haas names three candidates to partner Magnussen in 2020

2
Formula 1

Red Bull explains reasoning behind Gasly demotion

3
Formula 1

Raikkonen explains reason behind Ericsson call-up

Latest news

Winton TCR: Brown tops practice, O'Keeffe crashes
TCR Australia

Winton TCR: Brown tops practice, O'Keeffe crashes

Kelly Racing signs Super3 frontrunner for Winton TCR
TCR Australia

Kelly Racing signs Super3 frontrunner for Winton TCR

Super2 leader joins TCR Australia field
TCR Australia

Super2 leader joins TCR Australia field

McAdam secures Audi TCR Australia deal
TCR Australia

McAdam secures Audi TCR Australia deal

Cox extends GRM TCR deal
TCR Australia

Cox extends GRM TCR deal

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.