Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
83 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
09 Feb
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
14 Feb
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Algarve
04 Apr
Race in
69 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
96 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
26 Feb
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Mar
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
TCR Australia / Qualifying report

Tasmania TCR: Debut pole for Holdsworth

shares
comments
Tasmania TCR: Debut pole for Holdsworth
By:

Lee Holdsworth has made a dream start to his TCR Australia career with pole for the opening race of the 2021 season at Symmons Plains.

The former Supercars full-timer wasted little time getting his head around the front-wheel-drive TCR hardware, topping both segments of qualifying in his Ash Seward Motorsport Alfa Romeo.

In the first segment he pipped ASM teammate Jay Hanson to top spot, the pair separated by just four-hundredths.

Holdsworth then had a little more breathing room in the pole-deciding second segment, but not much, the margin back to Garry Rogers Motorsport Alfa driver Jordan Cox just nine-hundredths.

"It's not a bad way to start the year," said Holdsworth.

"It's a strong class and it's getting stronger and stronger, that's what drew me to it. I'm pretty happy to be ahead of some of those names out there, but it's going to be a wild race.

"It was tough to get my head around [the car] initially, you're re-programming your brain the whole time. Now I'm quite comfortable in it. It feels like a go-kart, you can throw it around once you've got confidence."

Hanson capped off his impressive session by grabbing third on the grid, the teenager set to share the second row with Supercars megastar Chaz Mostert (Melbourne Performance Centre Audi).

Michael Caruso (GRM Alfa) was fifth fastest, followed by debutant Luke King (MPC Audi).

Aaron Cameron was seventh quickest in his GRM Peugeot, despite skipping across the gravel at the hairpin twice, Brad Shiels (Tilton Racing) the best of the Hyundais in eighth.

Josh Buchan (HMO Hyundai) and James Moffat (GRM Renault) rounded out the Qualifying 2 field.

A number of big names didn't make it out of Qualifying 1, Honda driver Tony D'Alberto the unlucky driver on the bubble in 11th. His teammate John Martin fared even worse, finishing up 18th and last.

Dylan O'Keeffe, who finished second in the points back in 2019, was just 13th quickest, while high-profile debutants Ben and Jason Bargwanna were 12th and 16th respectively.

Race 1 of the 2021 TCR Australia season will kick off at 5pm local time today.

Watch all of the action from Symmons Plains live and free on Motorsport.tv.

Motorsport.tv live motorsport action returns

Previous article

Motorsport.tv live motorsport action returns

Next article

Livestream: TCR Australia from Symmons Plains

Livestream: TCR Australia from Symmons Plains
Load comments

About this article

Series TCR Australia
Drivers Lee Holdsworth
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

IMSA Roar: Magnussen leads for Ganassi in FP4
IMSA IMSA / Practice report

IMSA Roar: Magnussen leads for Ganassi in FP4

Corvette drivers wary of LMP3 impact on GTLM fight
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Corvette drivers wary of LMP3 impact on GTLM fight

Jimmie Johnson has “made a big step” says co-driver Kobayashi
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson has “made a big step” says co-driver Kobayashi

Van Gisbergen wins the New Zealand Grand Prix from pitlane
Video Inside
Other open wheel Other open wheel / Race report

Van Gisbergen wins the New Zealand Grand Prix from pitlane

IMSA Roar: Action Express Cadillac wins qualifying race
IMSA IMSA / Qualifying report

IMSA Roar: Action Express Cadillac wins qualifying race

Livestream: S5000 from Symmons Plains
Other open wheel Other open wheel / Breaking news

Livestream: S5000 from Symmons Plains

Ocon: WRC stars must have "balls of steel"
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Ocon: WRC stars must have "balls of steel"

Retro: The point-less minnow F1 teams of 1991 Prime
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Retro: The point-less minnow F1 teams of 1991

Latest news

Livestream: TCR Australia from Symmons Plains
TCRA TCR Australia / Breaking news

Livestream: TCR Australia from Symmons Plains

Tasmania TCR: Debut pole for Holdsworth
TCRA TCR Australia / Qualifying report

Tasmania TCR: Debut pole for Holdsworth

Motorsport.tv live motorsport action returns
TCRA TCR Australia / Preview

Motorsport.tv live motorsport action returns

Motorsport.tv secures broadcast rights for TCR Australia, S5000
Video Inside
TCRA TCR Australia / Breaking news

Motorsport.tv secures broadcast rights for TCR Australia, S5000

Trending

1
IMSA

IMSA Roar: Magnussen leads for Ganassi in FP4

1d
2
IMSA

Corvette drivers wary of LMP3 impact on GTLM fight

1d
3
IMSA

Jimmie Johnson has “made a big step” says co-driver Kobayashi

4h
4
Other open wheel

Van Gisbergen wins the New Zealand Grand Prix from pitlane

23h
5
IMSA

IMSA Roar: Action Express Cadillac wins qualifying race

8h

Latest news

Livestream: TCR Australia from Symmons Plains

Livestream: TCR Australia from Symmons Plains

TCR Australia
55m
Tasmania TCR: Debut pole for Holdsworth

Tasmania TCR: Debut pole for Holdsworth

TCR Australia
1h
Motorsport.tv live motorsport action returns

Motorsport.tv live motorsport action returns

TCR Australia
Jan 22, 2021
Motorsport.tv secures broadcast rights for TCR Australia, S5000

Motorsport.tv secures broadcast rights for TCR Australia, S5000

TCR Australia
Jan 20, 2021
HMO fills title-winning TCR seat

HMO fills title-winning TCR seat

TCR Australia
Jan 18, 2021

Latest videos

Live: Tasmania - Race 3 30:00
TCR Australia
Jan 21, 2021

Live: Tasmania - Race 3

Live: Tasmania - Race 2 30:00
TCR Australia
Jan 21, 2021

Live: Tasmania - Race 2

Live: Tasmania - Race 1 30:00
TCR Australia
Jan 21, 2021

Live: Tasmania - Race 1

Live: Tasmania - Qualifying 40:00
TCR Australia
Jan 21, 2021

Live: Tasmania - Qualifying

TCR Australia Season Finale 2021: Baskerville 01:01
TCR Australia
May 27, 2020

TCR Australia Season Finale 2021: Baskerville

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.