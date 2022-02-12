Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Talent named for SpeedSeries broadcast
TCR Australia / Symmons Plains Qualifying report

Tasmania TCR: Morcom takes maiden pole

Nathan Morcom scored his first TCR Australia pole position ahead of the opening race of the 2022 season at Symmons Plain.

Tasmania TCR: Morcom takes maiden pole
Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

The HMO Customer Racing Hyundai driver was a contender across both 10-minute sessions to settle the grid.

He comfortably made it through Q1 with the fifth fastest time, the gap back to early pacesetter Tony D'Alberto just five hundredths of a second.

Morcom then stepped up his game in the second part of qualifying, a 55.293s helping him to his first TCR Australia pole.

"It's a bloody ripper," he said. "The boys did a mega job. We were fast in practice but I didn't think we had it in us [in qualifying]. I gave it my all down at the hairpin and pulled it off. It's awesome for the team."

Jay Hanson (Melbourne Performance Centre Audi) qualified second, the gap to Morcom just a single hundredth of a second.

Inaugural series champion Will Brown, back after missing the 2021 season, qualified third in his MPC Audi, as Josh Buchan capped off a good session for the HMO squad with fourth.

James Moffat ended up sixth in his Garry Rogers Motorsport Renault after a lock-up on his final run.

D'Alberto (Wall Honda) slipped back to seventh after topping Q1, followed by Bailey Sweeny (HMO Hyundai) and GRM Peugeot pair Aaron Cameron and Jordan Cox.

Dylan O'Keeffe was unlucky not to get through to Q2, the GRM Peugeot driver to start Race 1 from 11th after being bumped at the flag.

"It's a real shame," said the TCR race winner. "We were strong in practice and hoping for bit more. I'm pretty annoyed, the car is a bit of an handful compared to yesterday."

Former Supercars full-timer Fabian Coulthard (Wall Honda) went out in the first qualifying session as well, the Kiwi banking 13th on the grid for his TCR debut.

"I'm enjoying it, but my knowledge of the TCR category is very little," said Coulthard.

"I'm putting a lot of faith in the guys at Wall Racing and their understanding of what you do in a qualifying situation with a rear tyre that doesn't do a great deal. I think we went a little bit too far on the set-up, it was a little bit too lively for me."

He fared better than fellow former Supercars star Michael Caruso, though, his first outing in an Ash Seward Motorsport Alfa Romeo badly affected by a power steering issue.

He'll start the first race from the very back of the grid.

Race 1 will kick off today at 4:25pm local time.

Watch all of the TCR Australia action from Symmons Plains live on Motorsport.tv.

shares
comments
Talent named for SpeedSeries broadcast
Previous article

Talent named for SpeedSeries broadcast
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
The Bend building $30 million dragway
Drag

The Bend building $30 million dragway

Tasmania S5000: Golding takes pole with record lap S5000 – Symmons Plains
Other open wheel

Tasmania S5000: Golding takes pole with record lap

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Tasmania TCR: Morcom takes maiden pole
TCR Australia TCR Australia

Tasmania TCR: Morcom takes maiden pole

Talent named for SpeedSeries broadcast
TCR Australia TCR Australia

Talent named for SpeedSeries broadcast

Brown seals TCR Australia return
TCR Australia TCR Australia

Brown seals TCR Australia return

ARG backing multi-million dollar streaming move
TCR Australia TCR Australia

ARG backing multi-million dollar streaming move

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.