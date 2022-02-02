Coulthard to make TCR Australia debut

Listen to this article

The Kiwi, fresh out of a full-time Supercars drive due to the sale of Team Sydney to PremiAir Racing, has inked a one-off deal to race a Honda at Symmons Plains.

The car will be backed by streaming service Stan Sport, which has taken over the broadcast rights for TCR Australia, and run by Wall Racing.

That means Coulthard will be running out of the same garage as former Supercars endurance co-driver Tony D'Alberto, who drives a Wall-prepared, factory-backed Civic.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to guest drive in TCR with the backing of Stan Sport,” said Coulthard.

“David’s team is very professional and is the perfect way to sample what TCR is all about. I’ll be looking to get some tips from my old mate Tony D’Alberto and I’m excited to partner with him again.

“Although I lack experience racing a front-wheel-drive touring car compared to my rivals, it provides a new challenge for me.

“It’s great to be a part of the launch of the Stan Sport deal too. The more motorsport we have on our televisions is great news, so I’m looking forward to seeing how it plays out over the next few years.”

Wall, an ex-Supercars driver and Carrera Cup regular in his own right, welcomed Coulthard to his squad.

“It’s great to welcome a driver the quality of Fabian to not only the team, but the category,” said Wall.

“With Fabian joining Tony in Tasmania, it is a formidable team and we aim to improve upon last year’s results at Symmons Plains.

“We can’t wait to represent the Honda brand once again on the TCR Australia stage.”

TCR Australia has become a popular alternative to drivers left without a full-time Supercars ride, with the likes of Michael Caruso, Lee Holdsworth and James Moffat making the TCR switch in recent years.

The 2022 TCR Australia kicks off in Tasmania in February 11-13.