Famous father/son duo team up in TCR

Bathurst 1000 winner Jason Bargwanna locked in his own TCR programme back in December last year, with a deal to race a GRM-run Peugeot.

At the time the plan was for Formula Ford regular Ben to team up with his father for the two-driver Bathurst International enduro.

Those plans have now changed, the Bargwannas responding to the shortened season and switch to a sprint format for the Bathurst event by adding a full-time programme in a second GRM Peugeot for Ben.

Both cars will be backed by Burson Auto Parts, Bargwanna even sneaking in a test in his 308 at Winton last week before the Stage 4 lockdown started in Melbourne.

“We had set out at the start of the year with a clear and structured plan with defined goals for both Ben and I, then 2020 slapped us in the face and forced a total rethink," said Jason Bargwanna.

"Initially Ben and I were going to team up for the Bathurst international in the two-driver event but those plans have changed and ours had to as well.

“Ben now makes the step to TCR and I am so proud of him. From his first kart race meeting at Gippsland Kart Club, as a 10-year-old, when he spent every lap of his first race waving to mum and I as he drove past, to the day the penny dropped and he realised what winning was all about, to watching him drive out of pit lane in the Burson Auto Parts Peugeot at the pre-season test... it really was a lump in the throat moment.

“It is surreal to think that together we will head out and tackle the top quality TCR Australia field. I guess the saying about the first person you want to beat is your teammate now takes on a whole new and deeply personal meaning! He is the one driver I would be proud to finish in second place to."

Ben Bargwanna added: “I am so hungry for this that it hurts and driving the car for the first time in testing was an amazing experience.

“It was a bitter pill to swallow when my Formula Ford Championship plans were disrupted by the pandemic, but I decided to stay focused, positive and to work hard on the things that I could control.

“I make no assumptions of the size of the challenge I am facing with this, but with the support of Garry Rogers Motorsport and Burson Auto Parts, I will work harder than any driver in the field to make the most out of this fantastic opportunity."

What's currently unknown is when the season will actually start. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown in Melbourne next month's revised season-opener in Sydney has already been postponed, with no set replacement date.