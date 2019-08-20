Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix I
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
TCR Australia / Breaking news

Cox extends GRM TCR deal

shares
comments
Cox extends GRM TCR deal
By:
Aug 20, 2019, 6:05 AM

Jordan Cox will see out the 2019 TCR Australia season with Garry Rogers Motorsport.

The production car racer, famous for his exploits in a Honda Civic at Bathurst, made his TCR debut in a Wall Racing Honda at The Bend back in July.

He was then drafted in to GRM's line-up to replace Jimmy Vernon in the team's Alfa Romeo for the Queensland Raceway round at the start of August.

With Vernon's split with GRM now official, Cox has inked a deal that will see him race the Alfa at Winton, Sandown, and the second hit-out at The Bend to finish the season.

“It’s one of the biggest opportunities I’ve had in my career," said Cox.

"It’s great to be in a position where I can solely focus on driving the car and achieving the results.

“The team and I really gelled well. GRM is a hard working team and it was terrific to be involved with them.

“My sponsor group is really excited to be part of the GRM team and the Alfa Romeo, which has proven to be a great car.”

Read Also:

Vernon, meanwhile, will look to return to TCR Australia next season.

"Due to a mutual agreement between Garry Rogers Motorsport and Jimmy Vernon's management team, the two will cease their partnership," read a statement from Vernon's management.

"This opportunity gives Vernon the chance to concentrate on developing a new deal for participating in the TCR Championship in 2020.

"Jimmy would like to thank everyone who was involved in the 2019 campaign and is looking forward to fighting for success in the future."

The 2019 TCR Australia season continues at Winton on August 30-September 1.

Next article
Super3 champ eyeing TCR Australia switch

Previous article

Super3 champ eyeing TCR Australia switch
Load comments

About this article

Series TCR , TCR Australia
Drivers Jimmy Vernon
Teams Garry Rogers Motorsport
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

1h
3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest news

Cox extends GRM TCR deal
TCR Australia

Cox extends GRM TCR deal

Super3 champ eyeing TCR Australia switch
TCR Australia

Super3 champ eyeing TCR Australia switch

TCR Australia invites new drivers for test at Winton
TCR Australia

TCR Australia invites new drivers for test at Winton

Australian governing body responds to alcohol breach claims
TCR Australia

Australian governing body responds to alcohol breach claims

Supercars champ on TCR: "These things bite you hard"
TCR Australia

Supercars champ on TCR: "These things bite you hard"

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.