Coulthard seals TCR Australia return

After losing his Supercars drive for the 2022 season, the Kiwi made what was originally a one-off appearance in a TCR Honda, backed by Stan Sport, in Tasmania last month.

He left the Symmons Plains event 13th in the points after battling electrical problems in both Sunday races.

Coulthard is now set to make a second start in the category, re-joining the Wall Racing Honda squad for Round 2 of the season at Phillip Island.

“It’s awesome that I’ve got a second chance in the Stan Sport Honda TCR at Phillip Island,” said Coulthard.

“Symmons Plains was certainly a baptism of fire for me. It was my first race in a front-wheel drive racecar, so there was a lot to get my head around, but I felt that I adapted pretty quick.

"A few electrical gremlins held us back, but we certainly have the speed to be at the pointy end.

“The Hondas have proven to be really strong at Phillip Island in the past. They have a heap of data from down there too, so I’m confident that we can be competitive.

“Like most drivers will say, Phillip Island is one of the best race tracks we have here in Australia, and I’m looking forward to seeing how the Honda goes around there.”

The Stan Sport backing on Coulthard's car is part of a push into the motor racing market by the Nine-owned streaming service.

It has the Australian rights to the likes of IndyCar, Formula E, the World Rally Championship and the World Endurance Championship.

Meanwhile its local coverage is led by the SpeedSeries, which is effectively coverage of the Australian Racing Group suite of categories such as TCR Australia and S5000.

Phillip Island will mark the second SpeedSeries broadcast.

“The first round of the brand new SpeedSeries was a huge success and the feedback we received from the Tasmanian event was terrific. We’re incredibly pleased with how it’s come together, and we’ve only just begun,” said Stan Sport director Ben Kimber.

“We’ve built a world class on-air motorsport team to showcase the SpeedSeries and we are looking forward to bringing Stan Sport viewers all the action round from Round 2 at Phillip Island.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to have Fabian continue to represent Stan Sport in the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series. Fabian is an extremely talented driver and a brilliant ambassador for our new partnership with SpeedSeries. We can’t wait to see him on the track in Phillip Island.”

