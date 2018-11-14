Rosenqvist wants Super GT return after IndyCar spell

Rosenqvist was paired up with Kazuya Oshima for his maiden Super GT campaign at the Team LeMans Lexus squad, continuing the relationship he began with the team in Super Formula last year.

The highlight of the Swede's season was a second-place finish in Thailand, where he and Oshima narrowly missed out on victory to fellow Lexus runners Heikki Kovalainen and Kamui Kobayashi.

But a deal to join the Chip Ganassi Racing squad in IndyCar alongside reigning champion Scott Dixon means that last weekend's Motegi season finale was Rosenqvist's last outing in Super GT for the foreseeable future.

On whether he could see himself one day returning to Super GT, Rosenqvist told Motorsport.com: "I hope so. I never want to say goodbye 100 percent because I really enjoyed it here.

"I think if you have, like Jenson [Button, who clinched the title in Motegi] had this year, a good season and you’re up in there in the championship, it’s really good fun. It would be cool to have a chance to do it again.

"[But] from this day my full focus is on IndyCar, I can see myself being there for quite a long time and I’m really looking forward to that."

Rosenqvist and Oshima ended the season joint-10th in the points after finishing sixth in Motegi on Sunday.

Asked why Team LeMans had struggled in 2018, Rosenqvist suggested the tragic passing of Team LeMans chief engineer Kenji Yamada likely had a negative impact on the team's performance.

Yamada died at the age of 54 in April, following the opening round of the season in Okayama.

"It was a big change for the team," said Rosenqvist. "He [Yamada] was very experienced, the main guy of the team. We had to work against that, and maybe that affected us a little bit.

"It was a tough time for everyone in the team, he had been in the team for 20 years. Here the teams are quite small so losing one guy is a big change for everyone."