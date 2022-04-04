SUPER GT reveals 42-car entry list for Okayama opener
SUPER GT has revealed a 42-car entry list for the opening round of the 2022 season at Okayama next weekend.
All 43 cars that featured on the full-season entry list unveiled back in February will appear for the curtain-raiser on April 16-17 with the exception of the #244 Max Racing Toyota GR Supra in the GT300 class.
As previously reported by Motorsport.com, Max Racing is sitting out the opener following the death of team owner Tsuyoshi Oono last month, sidelining drivers Atsushi Miyake and Kimiya Sato.
However, the team has since announced that it is planning to return from May's second round at Fuji Speedway onwards.
There are no surprises on the GT500 portion of the entry list for Okayama, with all 15 cars that participated in both pre-season tests last month set to be on the grid with unchanged driver line-ups.
GT500 entry list:
|
Manufacturer
|
Team
|
Tyre
|
No.
|
Drivers
|
Nissan
Z GT500
|
NDDP Racing
|
Michelin
|
3
|
Katsumasa Chiyo
Mitsunori Takaboshi
|
Team Impul
|
Bridgestone
|
12
|
Bertrand Baguette
Kazuki Hiramine
|
NISMO
|
Michelin
|
23
|
Ronnie Quintarelli
Tsugio Matsuda
|
Kondo Racing
|
Yokohama
|
24
|
Kohei Hirate
Daiki Sasaki
|
Toyota
GR Supra
|
Rookie Racing
|
Bridgestone
|
14
|
Kazuya Oshima
Kenta Yamashita
|
Racing Project Bandoh
|
Yokohama
|
19
|
Yuji Kunimoto
Sena Sakaguchi
|
TOM’S
|
Bridgestone
|
36
|
Giuliano Alesi
Sho Tsuboi
|
37
|
Ritomo Miyata
Sacha Fenestraz
|
Cerumo
|
Bridgestone
|
38
|
Hiroaki Ishiura
Yuji Tachikawa
|
SARD
|Bridgestone
|
39
|
Yuhi Sekiguchi
Yuichi Nakayama
|
Honda
NSX-GT (Type S)
|
ARTA
|
Bridgestone
|
8
|
Tomoki Nojiri
Nirei Fukuzumi
|
Team Mugen
|
Dunlop
|
16
|
Toshiki Oyu
Ukyo Sasahara
|
Real Racing
|
Bridgestone
|
17
|
Koudai Tsukakoshi
Nobuharu Matsushita
|
Nakajima Racing
|
Dunlop
|
64
|
Takuya Izawa
Hiroki Otsu
|
Team Kunimitsu
|
Bridgestone
|
100
|
Naoki Yamamoto
Tadasuke Makino
In the GT300 class, which is reduced to 27 cars in the absence of the Max Racing team, there are some additions and changes to the driver line-ups compared to the official pre-season tests.
Team Mach has announced that its Toyota 86 MC, one of only two so-called 'Mother Chassis' cars in the field, will be driven full-time this season by Reiji Hiraki and rookie Yusuke Tomibayashi.
Esports champion Tomibayashi came out on top in a three-way driver evaluation test at Okayama over fellow Super Taikyu racers Masaya Kono and Kazuya Oshima (not to be confused with the Toyota factory driver), and drove the #5 Toyota single-handedly in the more recent Fuji test.
#5 Machsyaken Air Buster MC86
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Elsewhere, as reported by Motorsport.com, Pacific CarGuy Racing gets an all-pro line-up of Kei Cozzolino and Naoki Yokomizo for the Okayama opener, with gentleman racer Takeshi Kimura instead taking part in the clashing European Le Mans Series curtain-raiser at Paul Ricard.
Yokomizo substituted for Kimura on two occasions last year and was also present alongside Cozzolino and Kimura for the Fuji pre-season test at the wheel of the team's Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo.
BMW Team Studie meanwhile has Augusto Farfus provisionally listed alongside Seiji Ara, but like Kimura, Farfus is expected to participate in the ELMS opener that weekend instead.
Should the Brazilian not race as expected, the team's third driver Tsubasa Kondo, who partnered Ara for both official pre-season tests, would take Farfus's place aboard the #7 BMW M4 GT3.
Yuki Tanaka has meanwhile been finalised as Taiyou Ida (previously known as Taiyou Iida)'s teammate for the new campaign aboard the #48 NILZZ Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3.
The Gainer squad, which suffered chassis damage to its #10 GT-R in a crash at the Fuji pre-season test, is set to be on the grid at Okayama with regular pairing Ryuichiro Tomita and newcomer Riki Okusa.
GT300 class entry list:
|No.
|Team
|Car
|Tyre
|Drivers
|2
|Inging
|Toyota GR86 GT
|B
|
Hiroki Katoh
Yuui Tsutsumi
|4
|Goodsmile Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Y
|
Nobuteru Taniguchi
Tatsuya Kataoka
|5
|Team Mach
|Toyota 86 MC
|Y
|
Reiji Hiraki
Yusuke Tomibayashi
|6
|Motoyama Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|Y
|
Satoshi Motoyama
Yoshiaki Katayama
|7
|BMW Team Studie
|BMW M4 GT3
|M
|
Seiji Ara
Augusto Farfus*
|9
|Pacific CarGuy Racing
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|Y
|
Kei Cozzolino
Naoki Yokomizo
|10
|Gainer
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|D
|
Ryuichiro Tomita
Riki Okusa
|11
|Gainer
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|D
|
Hironobu Yasuda
Keishi Ishikawa
|18
|Team UpGarage
|Honda NSX GT3
|Y
|
Takashi Kobayashi
Kakunoshin Ota
|20
|Shade Racing
|Toyota GR86 GT
|D
|
Katsuyuki Hiranaka
Eijiro Shimizu
|22
|R'Qs Motor Sports
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Y
|
Hisashi Wada
Masaki Jyonai
|25
|Team Tsuchiya
|Toyota GR Supra GT300
|Y
|
Takamitsu Matsui
Seita Nonaka
|30
|apr
|Toyota GR86 GT
|Y
|
Hiroaki Nagai
Manabu Orido
|31
|apr
|Toyota Prius PHV GR Sport
|B
|
Yuhki Nakayama
Koki Saga
|34
|Busou Drago Corse
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|D
|
Masataka Yanagida
Yuji Ide
|48
|NILZZ Racing
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|
Y
|
Taiyou Ida
Yuki Tanaka
|50
|Arnage Racing
|Toyota 86 MC
|Y
|
Masaki Kano
Ryohei Sakaguchi
|52
|Saitama Toyopet GB
|Toyota GR Supra GT300
|B
|
Hiroki Yoshida
Kohta Kawaai
|55
|ARTA
|Honda NSX GT3
|B
|
Hideki Mutoh
Iori Kimura
|56
|Kondo Racing
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Y
|
Kiyoto Fujinami
JP de Oliveira
|60
|LM Corsa
|Toyota GR Supra GT300
|D
|
Hiroki Yoshimoto
Shunsuke Kohno
|61
|Subaru/R&D Sport
|Subaru BRZ
|D
|
Takuto Iguchi
Hideki Yamauchi
|65
|LEON Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|B
|
Naoya Gamou
Takuro Shinohara
|87
|JLOC
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|Y
|
Kosuke Matsuura
Natsu Sakaguchi
|88
|JLOC
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|Y
|
Takashi Kogure
Yuya Motojima
|96
|K-tunes Racing
|Lexus RC F GT3
|D
|
Morio Nitta
Shinichi Takagi
|360
|Tomei Sports
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Y
|
Takayuki Aoki
Atsushi Tanaka
* Expected to miss race owing to ELMS clash