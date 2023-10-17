Miyata set for SUPER GT exit in favour of Lexus WEC seat
Toyota driver Ritomo Miyata is set to exit SUPER GT in order to race in the FIA World Endurance Championship next season.
Miyata is expected to embark on a full campaign in the 2024 WEC as part of an anticipated factory-backed Lexus effort in the new LMGT3 class.
The 24-year-old Japanese driver will combine this with another season in Super Formula racing for Toyota’s flagship TOM’S squad, something made possible by a lack of date conflicts between the two championships.
But there is no room in Miyata’s schedule to remain in SUPER GT, with the 2024 calendar featuring two clashes with the WEC.
That means next month’s Motegi season finale, where Miyata will bid for a first GT500 title alongside his TOM’S team-mate Sho Tsuboi, is set to be his last in SUPER GT for the foreseeable future.
It comes after Miyata was unveiled as an official WEC Challenge driver by Toyota at the start of the year, which is likely to be a precursor to an eventual spot on the Japanese marque’s Hypercar roster.
He was also able to make his WEC race debut last month at Fuji driving a Ferrari 488 GTE for the CarGuy-backed Kessel Racing squad, after being drafted in as a late replacement for Davide Rigon.
Miyata’s SUPER GT exit leaves a major hole in the #36 TOM’S line-up for the 2024 season alongside Tsuboi, who is set for his fourth different team-mate in as many years since joining the team.
Motorsport.com understands that current Rookie Racing Toyota driver Kenta Yamashita is the leading candidate to fill the gap.
Yamashita, who won the 2019 GT500 title alongside current team-mate Kazuya Oshima, is no stranger to TOM’S, having raced for the team in Japanese Formula 3 in 2014-16.
He also made two GT500 outings in the #37 TOM’S car at the end of the 2020 season alongside Ryo Hirakawa, replacing Nick Cassidy.
It's unclear who would replace Yamashita alongside Oshima at Rookie Racing at this stage, but paddock speculation suggests that Toyota is eyeing signing a driver from a rival manufacturer instead of gambling on a rookie.
There could still be room on the Toyota roster for a GT500 newcomer in 2024 however with Yuji Tachikawa’s forthcoming retirement opening up a seat at the Cerumo team.
Sena Sakaguchi has been linked to the Cerumo seat alongside Hiroaki Ishiura, although there is also still a possibility that he will remain with Racing Project Bandoh depending on other driver market movements.
Motorsport.tv is showing all qualifying sessions and races for the 2023 SUPER GT season. For more information, click here.
Toyota teams can’t pin hopes on common dampers, say drivers
Toyota teams can’t pin hopes on common dampers, say drivers Toyota teams can’t pin hopes on common dampers, say drivers
Miyata: Last-minute Fuji WEC call-up "really good" for my future
Miyata: Last-minute Fuji WEC call-up "really good" for my future Miyata: Last-minute Fuji WEC call-up "really good" for my future
Toyota's Miyata to make WEC debut at Fuji in Ferrari GTE car
Toyota's Miyata to make WEC debut at Fuji in Ferrari GTE car Toyota's Miyata to make WEC debut at Fuji in Ferrari GTE car
TOM'S #37 car risks making dubious piece of SUPER GT history
TOM'S #37 car risks making dubious piece of SUPER GT history TOM'S #37 car risks making dubious piece of SUPER GT history
Toyota facing dilemma over WEC junior Miyata’s 2024 plans
Toyota facing dilemma over WEC junior Miyata’s 2024 plans Toyota facing dilemma over WEC junior Miyata’s 2024 plans
How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan
How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan
Latest news
Graham Rahal forms Rahal Ducati Moto with father for MotoAmerica entry for’24
Graham Rahal forms Rahal Ducati Moto with father for MotoAmerica entry for’24 Graham Rahal forms Rahal Ducati Moto with father for MotoAmerica entry for’24
NASCAR suspends two crew members after Gibbs' loose wheel
NASCAR suspends two crew members after Gibbs' loose wheel NASCAR suspends two crew members after Gibbs' loose wheel
Trevor Bayne to run NASCAR Truck race at Homestead
Trevor Bayne to run NASCAR Truck race at Homestead Trevor Bayne to run NASCAR Truck race at Homestead
Shank relishes Petit Le Mans comeback victory in last IMSA race… for now
Shank relishes Petit Le Mans comeback victory in last IMSA race… for now Shank relishes Petit Le Mans comeback victory in last IMSA race… for now
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.