Autopolis SUPER GT: TOM'S Toyota takes thrilling win from 12th

Tsuboi and Miyata carved their way through from 12th on the grid to score their second win of 2023 aboard the #36 Toyota GR Supra and take a seven-point lead in the championship with only the season finale left to run.

In a thrilling and unpredictable 450km race, Miyata caught the long-time leading ARTA Honda of Hiroki Otsu in the closing stint of the race, with the pair engaging in a fierce duel for the top spot.

Otsu had taken over from team-mate Nirei Fukuzumi in the #16 ARTA NSX-GT on lap 59 of 97, while Miyata - who replaced Tsuboi at the wheel of the #36 car at the first round of pitstops - made his final stop on lap 65.

But Miyata fought through from a net fifth place to grab second within a matter of laps, dispatching the points-leading NDDP Racing Nissan of Mitsunori Takaboshi in the process, before closing down Otsu's five-second lead.

By lap 80, Miyata had caught up to the back of Otsu, and after several laps of on-the-limit dicing through the traffic, Miyata made the decisive move up the inside at the Turn 11 hairpin on lap 87.

Miyata went on to take the chequered flag by five seconds, as Otsu held off the NDDP Nissan that Takaboshi took over for the final stint from Katsumasa Chiyo.

#36 au TOM'S GR Supra Photo by: Masahide Kamio

The result means that the top three cars in the race are the only cars that can still win the championship in the season finale at Motegi. Fukuzumi and Otsu will head to the finale as rank outsiders in third, 16 points behind Tsuboi and Miyata with 21 on offer.

The Cerumo Toyota of Yuji Tachikawa and Hiroaki Ishiura was fourth after Ishiura made a late pass on the Impul Nissan of Kazuki Hiramine.

The Impul car shared by Hiramine and Bertrand Baguette made up ground from 13th on the grid with an undercut strategy, but fifth place marks the end of their title defence.

Honda squad Real Racing had looked to be in the frame for a podium finish late on, but Koudai Tsukakoshi faded late on to finish sixth in the NSX-GT started by Nobuharu Matsushita.

Next up were two more Toyota squads, the #37 TOM'S car of Ukyo Sasahara and Giuliano Alesi and the Rookie Racing machine of Kazuya Oshima and Kenta Yamashita.

Naoki Yamamoto's stand-in at Team Kunimitsu, Iori Kimura, brought home the NSX-GT he shared with Tadasuke Makino in ninth.

NISMO opted for an unconventional three-stop strategy for the Z shared by Ronnie Quintarelli and Tsugio Matsuda, but it failed to pay dividends and the duo had to be content with 10th.

The #8 ARTA Honda was a non-finisher after Tomoki Nojiri went off into the barriers in his stint, while the SARD Toyota was ruled out by mechanical issues.

Saitama Toyopet closes in on GT300 title

A nailbiting GT300 contest was won by Saitama Toyopet Toyota GR Supra pairing Hiroki Yoshida and Kohta Kawaai, as Yoshida held off the Inging Toyota GR86 GT of Yuui Tsutsumi and Hibiki Taira by just 0.6s.

#52 Saitama Toyopet GB GR Supra GT leads #2 muta Racing GR86 GT Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Tsutsumi appeared to have the edge in the closing stages on fresher tyres, Inging opting for a more conventional strategy of two tyre changes while Saitama Toyopet made it through the distance changing tyres only once.

Yoshida and Kawaai's second straight win puts them on the cusp of the championship, as they lead by 20 points - Tsutsumi and Taira would need to score the maximum 21 points at Motegi and hope their rivals fail to score to overhaul them.

Behind the leading two cars, the new apr Lexus LC500h scored its first podium finish in the hands of Kazuto Kotaka and Yuki Nemoto, who gamely held off the works Subaru BRZ of Takuto Iguchi in the closing stages.

Nemoto ensured a podium lockout for Toyota models and Bridgestone tyres in the process, while the Subaru crew of Iguchi and Hideki Yamauchi made it an-all JAF GT300 top four.

Best of the FIA GT3 finishers was the Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 of Teppei Natori and Joao Paulo de Oliveira, who made only one tyre change en route to an impressive recovery from 17th to fifth.

That result wasn't enough however to keep Natori and de Oliveira in title contention, with Team Studie BMW man Seiji Ara likewise dropping out of the running after finishing eighth in the M4 GT3 he shared with Bruno Spengler.

The UpGarage Honda team that was second in the points heading to Autopolis was taken out of the race by the K-tunes Racing Lexus RC F GT3, as Morio Nitta locked up and clouted the rear of Shun Koide's NSX GT3 at Turn 1.

Koide and Takashi Kobayashi were able to continue but finished down in 17th place.

GT500 results:

Pos. No. Car Drivers Laps Gap Tyre 1 36 au TOM'S GR Supra

TOYOTA GR Supra GT500 Sho Tsuboi

Ritomo Miyata 97 -- BS 2 16 ARTA MUGEN NSX-GT

Honda NSX-GT Nirei Fukuzumi

Hiroki Otsu 97 5.474 BS 3 3 Niterra MOTUL Z

Nissan Z GT500 Katsumasa Chiyo

Mitsunori Takaboshi 97 5.854 MI 4 38 ZENT CERUMO GR Supra

TOYOTA GR Supra GT500 Yuji Tachikawa

Hiroaki Ishiura 97 17.272 BS 5 1 MARELLI IMPUL Z

Nissan Z GT500 Kazuki Hiramine

Bertrand Baguette 97 18.349 BS 6 17 Astemo NSX-GT

Honda NSX-GT Koudai Tsukakoshi

Nobuharu Matsushita 97 30.958 BS 7 37 Deloitte TOM'S GR Supra

TOYOTA GR Supra GT500 Ukyo Sasahara

Giuliano Alesi 97 31.201 BS 8 14 ENEOS X PRIME GR Supra

TOYOTA GR Supra GT500 Kazuya Oshima

Kenta Yamashita 97 39.206 BS 9 100 STANLEY NSX-GT

Honda NSX-GT Tadasuke Makino

Iori Kimura 97 1'24.414 BS 10 23 MOTUL AUTECH Z

Nissan Z GT500 Tsugio Matsuda

Ronnie Quintarelli 97 1'25.131 MI 11 64 Modulo NSX-GT

Honda NSX-GT Takuya Izawa

Kakunoshin Ohta 97 1'39.210 DL 12 24 REALIZE CORPORATION ADVAN Z

Nissan Z GT500 Daiki Sasaki

Kohei Hirate 95 2 Laps YH 13 19 WedsSport ADVAN GR Supra

TOYOTA GR Supra GT500 Yuji Kunimoto

Sena Sakaguchi 95 2 Laps YH Ret 39 DENSO KOBELCO SARD GR Supra

TOYOTA GR Supra GT500 Yuhi Sekiguchi

Yuichi Nakayama 68 29 Laps BS Ret 8 ARTA MUGEN NSX-GT

Honda NSX-GT Tomoki Nojiri

Toshiki Oyu 41 56 Laps BS

GT300 results:

Pos. No. Car Drivers Laps Gap Tyre 1 52 SAITAMATOYOPET GB GR Supra GT

TOYOTA GR Supra Hiroki Yoshida

Kohta Kawaai 91 BS 2 2 muta Racing GR86 GT

TOYOTA GR86 Yuui Tsutsumi

Hibiki Taira



91 0.612 BS 3 31 apr LC500h GT

LEXUS LC500h Kazuto Kotaka

Yuki Nemoto 90 1 Lap BS 4 61 SUBARU BRZ R&D SPORT

SUBARU BRZ GT300 Takuto Iguchi

Hideki Yamauchi 90 1 Lap DL 5 56 REALIZE NISSAN MECHANIC CHALLENGE GT-R

NISSAN GT-R NISMO GT3 Joao Paulo de Oliveira

Teppei Natori 90 1 Lap YH 6 4 GOODSMILE HATSUNE MIKU AMG

Mercedes AMG GT3 Nobuteru Taniguchi

Tatsuya Kataoka 90 1 Lap YH 7 88 JLOC Lamborghini GT3

LAMBORGHINI HURACAN GT3 Takashi Kogure

Yuya Motojima 90 1 Lap YH 8 7 Studie BMW M4

BMW M4 GT3 Seiji Ara

Bruno Spengler 89 2 Laps MI 9 11 GAINER TANAX GT-R

NISSAN GT-R NISMO GT3 Ryuichiro Tomita

Keishi Ishikawa



89 2 Laps DL 10 10 PONOS GAINER GT-R

NISSAN GT-R NISMO GT3 Hironobu Yasuda

Riki Okusa 89 2 Laps DL 11 50 ANEST IWATA Racing RC F GT3

LEXUS RC F GT3 Igor Fraga

Yuga Furutani



89 2 Laps YH 12 65 LEON PYRAMID AMG

Mercedes AMG GT3 Naoya Gamou

Takuro Shinohara 89 2 Laps BS 13 20 SHADE RACING GR86 GT

TOYOTA GR86 Katsuyuki Hiranaka

Eijiro Shimizu 89 2 Laps DL 14 360 RUNUP RIVAUX GT-R

NISSAN GT-R NISMO GT3 Takayuki Aoki

Takuya Otaki 89 2 Laps YH 15 6 DOBOT Audi R8 LMS

Audi R8 LMS Yoshiaki Katayama

Roberto Merhi 89 2 Laps YH 16 30 apr GR86 GT

TOYOTA GR86 Hiroaki Nagai

Manabu Orido

Yuta Kamimura 89 2 Laps YH 17 18 UPGARAGE NSX GT3

Honda NSX GT3 Takashi Kobayashi

Syun Koide 88 3 Laps YH 18 5 MACHSYAKEN AIR BUSTER MC86 MACH GO

TOYOTA 86 MC Yusuke Tomibayashi

Takamitsu Matsui 88 3 Laps YH 19 87 Bamboo Airways Lamborghini GT3

LAMBORGHINI HURACAN GT3 Kosuke Matsuura

Natsu Sakaguchi 88 3 Laps YH 20 60 Syntium LMcorsa GR Supra GT

TOYOTA GR Supra Hiroki Yoshimoto

Shunsuke Kohno 88 3 Laps DL 21 22 R'Qs AMG GT3

Mercedes AMG GT3 Hisashi Wada

Masaki Jyonai

Masaki Kano 87 4 Laps YH 22 48 Shokumou K's Frontier GT-R

NISSAN GT-R NISMO GT3 Taiyo Ida

Yuki Tanaka

Takumi Sanada 87 4 Laps YH 23 9 PACIFIC VSPO NAC AMG

Mercedes AMG GT3 Ryohei Sakaguchi

Jiatong Liang

Shintaro Kawabata 85 6 Laps YH Ret 27 Yogibo NSX GT3

Honda NSX GT3 Yugo Iwasawa

Reimei Ito 24 67 Laps YH Ret 96 K-tunes RC F GT3

LEXUS RC F GT3 Morio Nitta

Shinichi Takagi 21 70 Laps DL