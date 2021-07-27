Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / BMW M4 GT3 set to race in SUPER GT next year
Super GT / Motegi News

Baguette wants to exploit Honda SUPER GT fuel advantage

By:
, News Editor

Honda driver Bertrand Baguette says the NSX-GT fuel advantage that was on display in the most recent SUPER GT race at Motegi is something he hopes to capitalise on in future events.

Baguette wants to exploit Honda SUPER GT fuel advantage

Baguette and his teammate in the Real Racing Honda, Koudai Tsukakoshi, came away empty-handed from Motegi after a gear selection problem forced them to drop out of ninth place late on.

The pair had made their way up the order from 14th on the grid after struggling in qualifying with a 52kg success handicap following their victory in the preceding race, May's Fuji 500km.

But after he and Tsukakoshi were able to gain considerable ground thanks to a relatively early pitstop on lap 25 of 63, before any of the Toyota GR Supras were able to make their stops, Baguette says he hopes this advantage can benefit the Honda runners at other tracks.

"I was stuck behind the #39 [SARD Toyota] and #24 [Kondo Nissan] for many laps, it was impossible to get close enough to try something with the fuel flow restrictor," Baguette told Motorsport.com.

"We pitted early to try and overtake them, we did a good pitstop and we gained a few positions thanks to that.

"At this track we have a slight advantage on consumption, and I think all the Hondas had shorter stops as well because we needed to put less fuel in the car. It’s a pretty good advantage to have, especially against Toyota, and it’s something we’ll try and use in the future races."

Read Also:

TOM'S Toyota driver Ryo Hirakawa finished seventh at Motegi in the #36 GR Supra he shares with Sena Sakaguchi, having dropped down from fourth place with a slow pitstop caused by a starter motor issue.

The #36 car was the first Toyota to pit on lap 26, three laps later than the #8 ARTA Honda that was the first to make its mandatory stop.

"Honda could pit two, three laps earlier than us, so it’s big," Hirakawa told Motorsport.com. "Last year, Honda pitted earlier and then the safety car allowed them to win it. And this time in the hot conditions they could pit earlier, put on fresh tyres and get the undercut.

"So it’s definitely going to be an advantage for Honda."

#37 KeePer TOM'S GR Supra

#37 KeePer TOM'S GR Supra

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Ahead of the Motegi race, Baguette predicted that Honda would maintain its strong 2020 form at the Tochigi Prefecture track, and that came to pass as Team Kunimitsu pair Naoki Yamamoto and Tadasuke Makino earned their first victory of the season and the NSX-GT's second.

But the Belgian driver still feels the balance of power between Honda and Toyota depends on the track.

"Here we had a slight advantage on them, but at Fuji they are still faster because they have an advantage in straight line speed," he said.

"It will be interesting to see how strong we are at Autopolis and Sugo compared to them, as they are tracks where we didn’t go last year, but Suzuka I expect Honda to be strong again."

For his part, Hirakawa said he expects to see Nissan also join the fight for victory at Suzuka, where the GT-R took two wins last year.

Read Also:

"I don’t think it will be between just Honda and Toyota [at Suzuka], I think Nissan can come," he said. 

"This time I was running behind car #3 [the NDDP/B-Max GT-R], and they weren’t bad. Next time the weight difference will be even bigger, so it will be all three manufacturers fighting."

shares
comments

Related video

BMW M4 GT3 set to race in SUPER GT next year

Previous article

BMW M4 GT3 set to race in SUPER GT next year
Load comments

Trending

1
Other bike

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14

1 d
2
Supercars

Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership

20 h
3
Formula 1

Haas planning to solve Schumacher's crooked F1 seat for Hungary

7 h
4
Formula 1

Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers

13 h
5
Formula 1

F1 cannot rule out further Verstappen/Hamilton crashes, says Wolff

18 h
Latest news
Baguette wants to exploit Honda SUPER GT fuel advantage
SGT

Baguette wants to exploit Honda SUPER GT fuel advantage

2 h
BMW M4 GT3 set to race in SUPER GT next year
SGT

BMW M4 GT3 set to race in SUPER GT next year

Jul 24, 2021
How Honda prevented another 'Supra festival' at Motegi
SGT

How Honda prevented another 'Supra festival' at Motegi

Jul 21, 2021
Kovalainen fears pre-season testing form was an "illusion"
SGT

Kovalainen fears pre-season testing form was an "illusion"

Jul 20, 2021
Nissan can't afford to qualify so badly, says Quintarelli
SGT

Nissan can't afford to qualify so badly, says Quintarelli

Jul 20, 2021
Latest videos
SUPER GT: Miyata 00:46
Super GT
Jul 19, 2021

SUPER GT: Miyata "happy to be frustrated" with Motegi defeat

SUPER GT: Motegi - highlights 02:16
Super GT
Jul 18, 2021

SUPER GT: Motegi - highlights

SUPER GT: Yamamoto puts Kunimitsu Honda on pole at Motegi 00:51
Super GT
Jul 17, 2021

SUPER GT: Yamamoto puts Kunimitsu Honda on pole at Motegi

WEC + SUPER GT: 17 - 18 July 00:32
Super GT
Jul 15, 2021

WEC + SUPER GT: 17 - 18 July

SUPER GT Returns to Motegi - 17-18 July 00:16
Super GT
Jul 13, 2021

SUPER GT Returns to Motegi - 17-18 July

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Locatelli surprised to score first WSBK podium at Assen Assen
World Superbike

Locatelli surprised to score first WSBK podium at Assen

Rea, Redding accuse Gerloff of lack of respect after Turn 1 crash Assen
Video Inside
World Superbike

Rea, Redding accuse Gerloff of lack of respect after Turn 1 crash

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Bertrand Baguette More from
Bertrand Baguette
Baguette hopes it's "not the end" for NSX GT3 in Europe
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Baguette hopes it's "not the end" for NSX GT3 in Europe

Baguette admits Real Honda "got lucky" twice at Fuji Fuji
Video Inside
Super GT

Baguette admits Real Honda "got lucky" twice at Fuji

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan Prime
Super GT

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan

Real Racing More from
Real Racing
Fuji Super GT: Real Honda holds on to win after late drama Fuji
Video Inside
Super GT

Fuji Super GT: Real Honda holds on to win after late drama

Honda must react to prevent Toyota Fuji blowout Okayama
Super GT

Honda must react to prevent Toyota Fuji blowout

Baguette unsure how Honda can beat Toyota at Okayama Okayama
Video Inside
Super GT

Baguette unsure how Honda can beat Toyota at Okayama

Trending Today

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14
Video Inside
Other bike Other bike

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14

Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership

Haas planning to solve Schumacher's crooked F1 seat for Hungary
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas planning to solve Schumacher's crooked F1 seat for Hungary

Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers

F1 cannot rule out further Verstappen/Hamilton crashes, says Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 cannot rule out further Verstappen/Hamilton crashes, says Wolff

Delay mooted for Queensland Raceway Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Delay mooted for Queensland Raceway Supercars

People "forgot" who Marquez was for a while - Puig
MotoGP MotoGP

People "forgot" who Marquez was for a while - Puig

Karam to make NASCAR debut in Xfinity Series race at IMS
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Karam to make NASCAR debut in Xfinity Series race at IMS

Latest news

Baguette wants to exploit Honda SUPER GT fuel advantage
Super GT Super GT

Baguette wants to exploit Honda SUPER GT fuel advantage

BMW M4 GT3 set to race in SUPER GT next year
Super GT Super GT

BMW M4 GT3 set to race in SUPER GT next year

How Honda prevented another 'Supra festival' at Motegi
Super GT Super GT

How Honda prevented another 'Supra festival' at Motegi

Kovalainen fears pre-season testing form was an "illusion"
Super GT Super GT

Kovalainen fears pre-season testing form was an "illusion"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.