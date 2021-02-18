Super GT reveals 44-car entry list for 2021 season
A entry list comprising a total of 44 cars has been revealed for the 2021 SUPER GT season.
This year's grid will feature 15 cars in the top GT500 class, while the GT300 category will be made up of 29 cars, a reduction of one compared to last year.
The make-up of the GT500 grid for the 2021 campaign was already known, with manufacturers Toyota, Honda and Nissan having all announced their plans last month.
Toyota is once again fielding six GR Supras, making it the best represented marque in the senior class, while Honda enters five NSX-GTs and Nissan sticks to running four GT-Rs.
Bridgestone supplies tyres for the majority of the class - nine cars - versus a pair of entries each for rivals Michelin, Yokohama and Dunlop.
The Mugen Honda does not have a tyre maker named on the entry list, but ran with Dunlop rubber at a private test at Okayama at the start of this month.
GT500 class entry list:
|
Manufacturer
|
Team
|
Tyre
|
No.
|
Drivers
|
Nissan
(GT-R)
|
NISMO
|
Michelin
|
23
|
Ronnie Quintarelli
Tsugio Matsuda
|
Kondo Racing
|
Yokohama
|
24
|
Mitsunori Takaboshi
Daiki Sasaki
|
Team Impul
|
Bridgestone
|
12
|
Nobuharu Matsushita
Kazuki Hiramine
|
NDDP/B-Max Racing
|
Michelin
|
3
|
Kohei Hirate
Katsumasa Chiyo
|
Toyota
(GR Supra)
|
TOM’S
|
Bridgestone
|
36
|
Yuhi Sekiguchi
Sho Tsuboi
|
37
|
Ryo Hirakawa
Sacha Fenestraz
|
Racing Project Bandoh
|
Yokohama
|
19
|
Yuji Kunimoto
Ritomo Miyata
|
SARD
|Bridgestone
|
39
|
Heikki Kovalainen
Yuichi Nakayama
|
Cerumo
|
Bridgestone
|
38
|
Hiroaki Ishiura
Yuji Tachikawa
|
Rookie Racing
|
Bridgestone
|
14
|
Kazuya Oshima
Kenta Yamashita
|
Honda
(NSX-GT)
|
Team Kunimitsu
|
Bridgestone
|
1
|
Naoki Yamamoto
Tadasuke Makino
|
ARTA
|
Bridgestone
|
8
|
Tomoki Nojiri
Nirei Fukuzumi
|
Team Mugen
|
Dunlop
|
16
|
Toshiki Oyu
Ukyo Sasahara
|
Nakajima Racing
|
Dunlop
|
64
|
Takuya Izawa
Hiroki Otsu
|
Real Racing
|
Bridgestone
|
17
|
Koudai Tsukakoshi
Bertrand Baguette
More teams confirmed in GT300
In the GT300 ranks, a few additional entries have been confirmed by the publication of the entry list on top of those that had already been announced.
Among those, Team Mach (Toyota 86 MC), Team Studie (BMW M6 GT3), Team Hitotsuyama (Audi R8 LMS), R'Qs Motor Sports (Mercedes-AMG GT3) and the two-car JLOC Lamborghini Huracan squad will all be present on the grid this year.
GT300 Start Action
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Subaru is also listed with its still yet-to-be officially unveiled 2021-spec BRZ, with Takuto Iguchi and Hideki Yamauchi both returning as drivers.
Ex-Formula 2 racer Giuliano Alesi is notably missing from the entry list, but is expected to have at least some involvement in the Team Thailand Lexus programme.
Michelin drops out of GT300
The entry list appears to confirm that Michelin will not be involved in the GT300 class this year, with Bridgestone, Yokohama and Dunlop set for a three-way tyre war. Yokohama will supply the bulk of the class with 19 cars, versus five apiece for Bridgestone and Dunlop.
Michelin supplied two cars in GT300 last year, the LM Corsa Lexus RC F GT3 and the D'station Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3.
LM Corsa has switched to Dunlop for 2021 as it trades its Lexus for a Toyota GR Supra GT300, while D'station is not returning to SUPER GT following the dissolution of its partnership with Pacific Racing, which earlier on Thursday confirmed its 2021 plans.
As well as D'station, the Hong Kong-based X Works Audi team is also absent from the 2021 entry list, of last year's GT300 teams.
Team Mach and JLOC are the only teams still to announce their drivers for the season.
The entry list also confirms that just two of the so-called 'Mother chassis' cars, which are based around a standard Dome chassis, are present: the Team Mach Toyota and the previously-confirmed Lotus Evora run jointly by Inging Motorsport and Cars Tokai Dream28.
However, the number of JAF GT300 cars has increased to six, with the remainder of the field (21 cars) being made up by FIA GT3 machinery.
A total of 12 brands will be represented in GT300 this year: Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Porsche, Toyota, Nissan, Honda, Subaru, Lotus, Lexus, Ferrari and Lamborghini.
GT300 class entry list:
|No.
|Team
|Car
|Tyre
|Drivers
|2
|Inging & Cars Tokai Dream28
|Lotus Evora MC
|Bridgestone
|
Hiroki Katoh
Ryohei Sakaguchi
|4
|Goodsmile Racing with Team Ukyo
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Yokohama
|
Nobuteru Taniguchi
Tatsuya Kataoka
|5
|Team Mach
|Toyota 86 MC
|Yokohama
|
TBA
|6
|Team LeMans with Motoyama Racing
|Audi R8 LMS
|Yokohama
|
Satoshi Motoyama
Yoshiaki Katayama
|7
|Team Studie
|BMW M6 GT3
|Yokohama
|
Seiji Ara
Tomohide Yamaguchi
|9
|Pacific CarGuy Racing
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|Yokohama
|
Takeshi Kimura
Kei Cozzolino
|10
|Gainer
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Dunlop
|
Kazuki Hoshino
Keishi Ishikawa
|11
|Gainer
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Dunlop
|
Katsuyuki Hiranaka
Hironobu Yasuda
|18
|Team UpGarage
|Honda NSX GT3
|Yokohama
|
Teppei Natori
Takashi Kobayashi
|21
|Team Hitotsuyama
|Audi R8 LMS
|Yokohama
|
Shintaro Kawabata
Takuro Shinahara
|22
|R'Qs Motor Sports
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Yokohama
|
Hisashi Wada
Masaki Jyonai
|25
|Team Tsuchiya
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|Yokohama
|
Takamitsu Matsui
Kimiya Sato
|30
|apr
|Toyota Prius GHV GR Sport
|Yokohama
|
Hiroaki Nagai
Manabu Orido
|31
|apr
|Toyota Prius GHV GR Sport
|Bridgestone
|
Yuhki Nakayama
Koki Saga
|34
|Drago Corse
|Honda NSX GT3
|Yokohama
|
Ryo Michigami
Shogo Mitsuyama
|35
|Team Thailand
|Lexus RC F GT3
|Yokohama
|
Sean Walkinshaw
N. Hortongkum
|48
|NILZZ Racing
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Yokohama
|
Taiyou Iida
Yuki Tanaka
|50
|Arnage Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Yokohama
|
Masaki Kano
Masataka Yanagida
|52
|Saitama Toyopet Green Brave
|Toyota GR Supra GT300
|Bridgestone
|
Hiroki Yoshida
Kohta Kawaai
|55
|ARTA
|Honda NSX GT3
|Bridgestone
|
Shinichi Takagi
Ren Sato
|56
|Kondo Racing
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Yokohama
|
Kiyoto Fujinami
Joao Paulo de Oliveira
|60
|LM Corsa
|Toyota GR Supra GT300
|Dunlop
|
Hiroki Yoshimoto
Shunsuke Kohno
|61
|R&D Sport
|Subaru BRZ (2021)
|Dunlop
|
Takuto Iguchi
Hideki Yamauchi
|65
|LEON Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Bridgestone
|
Naoya Gamou
Togo Suganami
|87
|JLOC
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|Yokohama
|
TBA
|88
|JLOC
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|Yokohama
|
TBA
|96
|K-Tunes Racing (LM Corsa)
|Lexus RC F GT3
|Dunlop
|
Morio Nitta
Sena Sakaguchi
|244
|Max Racing
|Toyota GR Supra GT300
|Yokohama
|
Yuui Tsutsumi
Atsushi Miyake
|360
|RUNUP (Tomei Sports)
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Yokohama
|
Takayuki Aoki
Atsushi Tanaka
