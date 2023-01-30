Tickets Subscribe
Super Formula News

Reborn TGM Super Formula team announces two-car 2023 entry

The former Team Goh outfit has been relaunched as 'TGM Grand Prix' ahead of the 2023 Super Formula season.

Jamie Klein
By:
Reborn TGM Super Formula team announces two-car 2023 entry
Listen to this article

In a brief statement issued on Monday morning, the Servus Japan organisation that ran the two Team Goh cars last season revealed its new team identity and logo, confirming it will field two Honda-powered cars.

Kazuhiro Ikeda remains as team principal for the reborn team, which has yet to announce its drivers or car numbers.

The 'TGM' element of the new name appears to stand for 'Team Goh Motorsport' in a nod to the team's former identity.

 

Team Goh was launched as an independent team last year after Servus split with its previous partner Team Mugen, fielding a car in Red Bull colours for Ren Sato and a second entry for Atsushi Miyake.

Both drivers scored a single podium finish each, with Sato beating Miyake to Rookie of the Year honours.

However, shortly after the season finale at Suzuka, Goh revealed it had lost its Red Bull deal, plunging the future of the team into doubt.

While the team was notably absent from Honda's 2023 motorsport programme announcement in December, efforts were being made behind the scenes to raise funding to allow the team to continue with funded drivers.

Motorsport.com reported earlier this month that Toshiki Oyu was closing on a deal to be part of a new Servus-run team, having parted ways with Nakajima Racing after three seasons.

Cem Bolukbasi, who drove for Servus in the post-season rookie test at Suzuka in December, appears likely to partner Oyu.

Confirmation of TGM's accession to the Super Formula grid means that 22 cars are set to participate this season, the largest field since the 2007 season.

2023 Super Formula grid so far:

Engine

Team

Drivers
Toyota

Inging

Japan Sho Tsuboi

Japan Sena Sakaguchi

Rookie Racing

Japan Kazuya Oshima

KCMG

Japan Yuji Kunimoto

Japan Kamui Kobayashi

TOM’S

Japan Ritomo Miyata

France Giuliano Alesi

Impul

Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi

Japan Ryo Hirakawa

Kondo Racing

Japan Kenta Yamashita

Japan Kazuto Kotaka

Honda

 

 

 

 

 

Dandelion Racing

Japan Tadasuke Makino

Japan Kakunoshin Ota

Team Mugen

Japan Tomoki Nojiri

New Zealand Liam Lawson

Nakajima Racing

Japan Naoki Yamamoto

Japan Ren Sato

Drago Corse

Japan Nirei Fukuzumi

B-Max Racing

Japan Nobuharu Matsushita

United Kingdom Raoul Hyman

TGM Grand Prix

TBA

TBA
