Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / The Top 10 SUPER GT/Super Formula drivers of 2022 Next / Super Formula reveals Suzuka rookie test entry list
Super Formula News

Sasahara could replace Alesi at TOM'S for 2023

Ukyo Sasahara has emerged as a leading candidate to fill the twin vacancies at Toyota squad TOM’S in Super Formula and SUPER GT next season.

Jamie Klein
By:
Sasahara could replace Alesi at TOM'S for 2023
Listen to this article

Toyota announced the majority of its Super Formula and SUPER GT line-ups for 2023 late last month, but TOM’S notably had TBA slots in its roster for both championships, including the #36 car in Super Formula that was driven last season by Giuliano Alesi.

Motorsport.com has learned that Sasahara, who has lost his Team Mugen Super Formula seat to Red Bull junior Liam Lawson for 2023, is being considered by TOM'S as a replacement for Alesi and will participate in this week's post-season rookie test at Suzuka with the team.

Alesi will drive for the team on the opening day of the test on Wednesday before Sasahara takes over on Thursday as the squad aims to finalise who will partner Ritomo Miyata in its 2023 line-up.

Doubts over Alesi's future in Super Formula follow a disappointing first full season in the single-seater series that yielded just a single points finish all year and a lowly 20th place in the final standings. By contrast, his teammate Miyata placed fourth overall, scoring two podium finishes.

 

However, the French driver's future in SUPER GT is secure as he was already announced by Toyota as one of the two drivers for the new-look Deloitte-branded #37 TOM'S GR Supra.

Sasahara now has to be regarded as the prime candidate to partner Alesi and effectively take over the seat vacated by Sacha Fenestraz.

Miyata, who raced alongside Fenestraz in the #37 car this year, will move over to the #36 TOM'S car alongside Sho Tsuboi.

Honda set to promote Ota to GT500

In any event, Sasahara is understood to have already formalised his exit Honda, which now has to plug a hole in its five-car SUPER GT line-up.

Sources have indicated to Motorsport.com that Kakunoshin Ota is in line for a promotion to the GT500 ranks after an impressive rookie campaign in the GT300 class driving a Honda NSX GT3 for Team UpGarage.

 

Ota looks set to join Takuya Izawa in the Dunlop-shod #64 Nakajima Racing Honda NSX-GT, replacing Hiroki Otsu, who is poised to make the step up to what will become a two-car ARTA/Mugen set-up using Bridgestone tyres.

Sasahara's teammate at Mugen for the past two seasons, Toshiki Oyu, has been tipped to join Tomoki Nojiri in the lead ARTA machine, with Otsu potentially being paired up with Nirei Fukuzumi.

ARTA's tie-up with Mugen looks set to signify the end of Red Bull's presence as a title sponsor in SUPER GT after two seasons of the energy drink company backing the latter squad's #16 car.

shares
comments
The Top 10 SUPER GT/Super Formula drivers of 2022
Previous article

The Top 10 SUPER GT/Super Formula drivers of 2022
Next article

Super Formula reveals Suzuka rookie test entry list

Super Formula reveals Suzuka rookie test entry list
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Sykes "pleasantly surprised" by return Kawasaki test
World Superbike

Sykes "pleasantly surprised" by return Kawasaki test

Super Formula reveals Suzuka rookie test entry list
Super Formula

Super Formula reveals Suzuka rookie test entry list

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Giuliano Alesi More from
Giuliano Alesi
Alesi penalty points result in TOM'S Autopolis grid drop Autopolis
Super GT

Alesi penalty points result in TOM'S Autopolis grid drop

Alesi “not losing hope” amid tough season in Japan Fuji II
Super GT

Alesi “not losing hope” amid tough season in Japan

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan Autopolis Prime
Video Inside
Super Formula

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

TOM'S More from
TOM'S
Koyama, Lomko get TOM'S Super Formula Lights test chances
Super Formula Lights

Koyama, Lomko get TOM'S Super Formula Lights test chances

Toyota's Miyata reveals Europe 'promise' with Fenestraz
Super GT

Toyota's Miyata reveals Europe 'promise' with Fenestraz

Toyota reveals GT500 line-ups for 2023 SUPER GT season
Super GT

Toyota reveals GT500 line-ups for 2023 SUPER GT season

Latest news

Motorsport Stars end 2022 on a high at Autosport Awards
Autosport Awards Autosport Awards

Motorsport Stars end 2022 on a high at Autosport Awards

Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Roger Penske and Sebastian Vettel top the list of winners at the 35th Autosport Awards Gala celebrating talents from across motorsport.

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title Prime
WEC WEC

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Toyota #8 trio Brendon Hartley, Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa outscored their rivals in the last season before the World Endurance Championship’s top class gets ultra-competitive. Here's how their Hypercar battle with Alpine and the remaining class tussles played out in LMP2, GTE Pro and GTE Am

Patrick Tambay obituary: Double F1 race winner dies age 73
Formula 1 Formula 1

Patrick Tambay obituary: Double F1 race winner dies age 73

Patrick Tambay, perhaps best known as the man who replaced Gilles Villeneuve at Scuderia Ferrari in 1982, has died at the age of 73.

Ferrari’s 2023 F1 engine is ‘the bomb’, says Steiner
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari’s 2023 F1 engine is ‘the bomb’, says Steiner

Haas team principal Gunther Steiner has hinted that engine partner Ferrari has made major progress with its 2023 Formula 1 power unit, which he has cheekily praised as ‘the bomb.’

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.