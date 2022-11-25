Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Farfus plans SUPER GT stay, but IMSA to take priority
Super GT News

Toyota reveals GT500 line-ups for 2023 SUPER GT season

Toyota has revealed the majority of its 2023 SUPER GT line-up, but has yet to settle on a replacement for Sacha Fenestraz within the two-car TOM'S set-up.

Jamie Klein
By:
Toyota reveals GT500 line-ups for 2023 SUPER GT season
Listen to this article

As per this season, the Japanese marque will field six GR Supra crews, four of which will continue with unchanged line-ups from 2022.

These are Rookie Racing (Kenta Yamashita/Kazuya Oshima), Racing Project Bandoh (Yuji Kunimoto/Sena Sakaguchi), Cerumo (Yuji Tachikawa/Hiroaki Ishiura) and SARD (Yuhi Sekiguchi/Yuichi Nakayama).

TOM'S will maintain three of its four drivers from 2022, but Sho Tsuboi will now be paired with Ritomo Miyata in the #36 au-sponsored entry.

Miyata spent his first season at TOM'S with Formula E-bound Fenestraz in the #37 car, but next year will take Giuliano Alesi's place as Tsuboi's teammate.

Alesi meanwhile moves across to the #37 car, which will carry title sponsorship from financial services giant Deloitte - which replaces KeePer as the main backer of the second TOM'S entry.

Alesi's teammate has yet to be named, but Toyota's announcement effectively confirms it will not be an existing member of the marque's stable.

There are no changes to the tyre suppliers in the Toyota roster - Bridgestone will continue to supply TOM'S, Rookie Racing, Cerumo and SARD, while Racing Project Bandoh will be the sole Yokohama-shod team.

An announcement on Toyota's GT300 stable will be made at a later date.

Toyota 2023 SUPER GT line-up:

Team

Tyre

No.

Drivers

TOM’S


 

 

Bridgestone

 

36

 

Japan Sho Tsuboi

Japan Ritomo Miyata

37

France Giuliano Alesi

TBA

Racing Project Bandoh

Yokohama

19

Japan Yuji Kunimoto

Japan Sena Sakaguchi

SARD

 Bridgestone

39

Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi

Japan Yuichi Nakayama

Cerumo

Bridgestone

38

Japan Hiroaki Ishiura

Japan Yuji Tachikawa

Rookie Racing

Bridgestone

14

Japan Kazuya Oshima

Japan Kenta Yamashita
