Toyota reveals GT500 line-ups for 2023 SUPER GT season

As per this season, the Japanese marque will field six GR Supra crews, four of which will continue with unchanged line-ups from 2022.

These are Rookie Racing (Kenta Yamashita/Kazuya Oshima), Racing Project Bandoh (Yuji Kunimoto/Sena Sakaguchi), Cerumo (Yuji Tachikawa/Hiroaki Ishiura) and SARD (Yuhi Sekiguchi/Yuichi Nakayama).

TOM'S will maintain three of its four drivers from 2022, but Sho Tsuboi will now be paired with Ritomo Miyata in the #36 au-sponsored entry.

Miyata spent his first season at TOM'S with Formula E-bound Fenestraz in the #37 car, but next year will take Giuliano Alesi's place as Tsuboi's teammate.

Alesi meanwhile moves across to the #37 car, which will carry title sponsorship from financial services giant Deloitte - which replaces KeePer as the main backer of the second TOM'S entry.

Alesi's teammate has yet to be named, but Toyota's announcement effectively confirms it will not be an existing member of the marque's stable.

There are no changes to the tyre suppliers in the Toyota roster - Bridgestone will continue to supply TOM'S, Rookie Racing, Cerumo and SARD, while Racing Project Bandoh will be the sole Yokohama-shod team.

An announcement on Toyota's GT300 stable will be made at a later date.

Toyota 2023 SUPER GT line-up:

Team Tyre No. Drivers TOM’S

Bridgestone 36 Sho Tsuboi Ritomo Miyata 37 Giuliano Alesi TBA Racing Project Bandoh Yokohama 19 Yuji Kunimoto Sena Sakaguchi SARD Bridgestone 39 Yuhi Sekiguchi Yuichi Nakayama Cerumo Bridgestone 38 Hiroaki Ishiura Yuji Tachikawa Rookie Racing Bridgestone 14 Kazuya Oshima Kenta Yamashita