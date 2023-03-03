Oyu, Bolukbasi fill final spots on 2023 Super Formula grid

Listen to this article

TGM, which is operated by the same Servus Japan operation that ran Team Goh last season, revealed its new identity in late January as well as plans to field a two Honda-powered cars this year, without naming its drivers.

On the eve of this weekend's Suzuka Fan Thanks Day event that precedes next week's pre-season test, it was confirmed that Oyu and Bolukbasi will occupy the rebranded squad’s seats, completing the 22-car field.

TGM maintains the car numbers used by Team Goh last year, with Oyu piloting the #53 car and Bolukbasi the #55. Kazuhiro Ikeda serves as team boss as previously announced, while race engineer duties are handled by Naoya Ueshiro (Oyu) and Shintaro Okajima (Bolukbasi).

The team's livery has not been revealed, but its press release stated that Bolukbasi's car will carry a '#PrayForTurkiye' message following the major earthquake that occurred in his home country last month that is thought to have claimed more than 45,000 lives.

Oyu’s future had been the subject of much intrigue over the winter following his split from Nakajima Racing, with which he had raced since his 2020 debut. The highly-rated youngster was left out of Honda’s initial driver announcement last December after he turned down an offer to move to Dandelion Racing.

Team Goh was Oyu’s preferred destination, but the loss of the team’s Red Bull backing meant that he had to spend the winter securing sponsorship to make the move happen.

Bolukbasi meanwhile participated in last December’s Suzuka post-season test in a blank-liveried car run by Servus, a prelude to an eventual deal to race for the team full-time.

The Turkish driver moves across to Super Formula after contesting a part-season in Formula 2 last year for the Charouz team.

He becomes the fourth international driver on the 2023 grid after Giuliano Alesi (TOM’S), Raoul Hyman (B-Max Racing) and former F2 rival Liam Lawson (Mugen).

Oyu and Bolukbasi will get their first taste of the upgraded SF23 car in this weekend’s shakedown at the Suzuka Fan Thanks Day, before two days of pre-season testing kick off on Monday.

2023 Super Formula grid:

Engine Team Drivers Toyota Inging Sho Tsuboi Sena Sakaguchi Rookie Racing Kazuya Oshima KCMG Yuji Kunimoto Kamui Kobayashi TOM’S Ritomo Miyata Giuliano Alesi Impul Yuhi Sekiguchi Ryo Hirakawa Kondo Racing Kenta Yamashita Kazuto Kotaka Honda Dandelion Racing Tadasuke Makino Kakunoshin Ota Team Mugen Tomoki Nojiri Liam Lawson Nakajima Racing Naoki Yamamoto Ren Sato ThreeBond Racing Nirei Fukuzumi B-Max Racing Nobuharu Matsushita Raoul Hyman TGM Grand Prix Toshiki Oyu Cem Bolukbasi