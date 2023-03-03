Oyu, Bolukbasi fill final spots on 2023 Super Formula grid

Subscribe
The reborn TGM Grand Prix Super Formula team has finally named Toshiki Oyu and Cem Bolukbasi as its drivers for the 2023 season.

Jamie Klein
By:
TGM, which is operated by the same Servus Japan operation that ran Team Goh last season, revealed its new identity in late January as well as plans to field a two Honda-powered cars this year, without naming its drivers.

On the eve of this weekend's Suzuka Fan Thanks Day event that precedes next week's pre-season test, it was confirmed that Oyu and Bolukbasi will occupy the rebranded squad’s seats, completing the 22-car field.

TGM maintains the car numbers used by Team Goh last year, with Oyu piloting the #53 car and Bolukbasi the #55. Kazuhiro Ikeda serves as team boss as previously announced, while race engineer duties are handled by Naoya Ueshiro (Oyu) and Shintaro Okajima (Bolukbasi).

The team's livery has not been revealed, but its press release stated that Bolukbasi's car will carry a '#PrayForTurkiye' message following the major earthquake that occurred in his home country last month that is thought to have claimed more than 45,000 lives.

 

Oyu’s future had been the subject of much intrigue over the winter following his split from Nakajima Racing, with which he had raced since his 2020 debut. The highly-rated youngster was left out of Honda’s initial driver announcement last December after he turned down an offer to move to Dandelion Racing.

Team Goh was Oyu’s preferred destination, but the loss of the team’s Red Bull backing meant that he had to spend the winter securing sponsorship to make the move happen.

Bolukbasi meanwhile participated in last December’s Suzuka post-season test in a blank-liveried car run by Servus, a prelude to an eventual deal to race for the team full-time.

The Turkish driver moves across to Super Formula after contesting a part-season in Formula 2 last year for the Charouz team.

He becomes the fourth international driver on the 2023 grid after Giuliano Alesi (TOM’S), Raoul Hyman (B-Max Racing) and former F2 rival Liam Lawson (Mugen).

Oyu and Bolukbasi will get their first taste of the upgraded SF23 car in this weekend’s shakedown at the Suzuka Fan Thanks Day, before two days of pre-season testing kick off on Monday.

2023 Super Formula grid:

Engine

Team

Drivers
Toyota

Inging

Japan Sho Tsuboi

Japan Sena Sakaguchi

Rookie Racing

Japan Kazuya Oshima

KCMG

Japan Yuji Kunimoto

Japan Kamui Kobayashi

TOM’S

Japan Ritomo Miyata

France Giuliano Alesi

Impul

Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi

Japan Ryo Hirakawa

Kondo Racing

Japan Kenta Yamashita

Japan Kazuto Kotaka

Honda

 

 

 

 

 

Dandelion Racing

Japan Tadasuke Makino

Japan Kakunoshin Ota

Team Mugen

Japan Tomoki Nojiri

New Zealand Liam Lawson

Nakajima Racing

Japan Naoki Yamamoto

Japan Ren Sato

ThreeBond Racing

Japan Nirei Fukuzumi

B-Max Racing

Japan Nobuharu Matsushita

United Kingdom Raoul Hyman

TGM Grand Prix

Japan Toshiki Oyu

Turkey Cem Bolukbasi
