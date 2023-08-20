Subscribe
Previous / Motegi Super Formula: Nojiri wins, Lawson 13th after first-lap chaos Next / Lawson: I was "too aggressive" in Nojiri battle after spin wrecks race
Super Formula / Motegi News

Makino leaves hospital after heavy Super Formula crash at Motegi

Ex-Formula 2 driver Tadasuke Makino has been released from hospital after getting caught up in a multi-car crash at the start of Sunday’s Super Formula race at Motegi.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Co-author:
Kenichiro Ebii

Makino was running inside the top 10 on the opening lap when Red Bull junior Liam Lawson suffered a spin while battling with Mugen team-mate Tomoki Nojiri for the lead.

The Dandelion driver was unable to avoid the out-of-control Mugen car ahead of him, with the contact sending his car airborne.

Makino landed on track in a near-upright position before smashing into the armco barriers adjacent to a marshal post on the other side of the track, suffering another significant hit.

It's understood that Makino needed assistance to exit the cockpit of his stricken Dandelion car, and that he was subsequently airlifted to hospital via helicopter for further checks.

Read Also:

The 26-year-old is understood to have reported back and chest pain after the incident.

A Dandelion team representative told Motorsport.com's Japanese edition that Makino avoided any major injuries, and the 26-year-old posted on social media that he had left hospital on Monday.

 

Makino's post made no specific mention of this weekend’s SUPER GT race at Suzuka, where he is due to drive a Team Kunimitsu Honda NSX-GT alongside Naoki Yamamoto.

Apart from Lawson and Makino, B-Max driver Nobuharu Matsushita and Impul’s Yuhi Sekiguchi were also involved in the melee, which caused the race to be red-flagged.

Matsushita, Sekiguchi and Lawson all escaped the incident without any injuries, with Lawson even able to take the restart after getting his car repaired under the red flag.

The race was won by Nojiri, with the result helping him return to title contention ahead of the title-deciding races at Suzuka in October.

Lawson finished over a minute down in 13th place after serving a drive-through penalty for getting his car repaired under the red flag.

Read Also:

shares
comments

Motegi Super Formula: Nojiri wins, Lawson 13th after first-lap chaos

Lawson: I was "too aggressive" in Nojiri battle after spin wrecks race
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
DTM Lausitzring: Bortolotti fends off Feller to win, grab points lead

DTM Lausitzring: Bortolotti fends off Feller to win, grab points lead

DTM
Lausitzring

DTM Lausitzring: Bortolotti fends off Feller to win, grab points lead DTM Lausitzring: Bortolotti fends off Feller to win, grab points lead

Lawson: I was "too aggressive" in Nojiri battle after spin wrecks race

Lawson: I was "too aggressive" in Nojiri battle after spin wrecks race

Super Formula
Motegi

Lawson: I was "too aggressive" in Nojiri battle after spin wrecks race Lawson: I was "too aggressive" in Nojiri battle after spin wrecks race

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Tadasuke Makino More from
Tadasuke Makino
Makino can’t hide frustration as first victory eludes him

Makino can’t hide frustration as first victory eludes him

Super Formula
Fuji II

Makino can’t hide frustration as first victory eludes him Makino can’t hide frustration as first victory eludes him

Fuji Super Formula: Makino beats Lawson to pole

Fuji Super Formula: Makino beats Lawson to pole

Super Formula
Fuji II

Fuji Super Formula: Makino beats Lawson to pole Fuji Super Formula: Makino beats Lawson to pole

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

Super Formula

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

Dandelion Racing More from
Dandelion Racing
The Honda driver aiming to shed "quiet and shy" image

The Honda driver aiming to shed "quiet and shy" image

Super Formula

The Honda driver aiming to shed "quiet and shy" image The Honda driver aiming to shed "quiet and shy" image

Why are Honda's Super Formula stars skipping Suzuka test?

Why are Honda's Super Formula stars skipping Suzuka test?

Super Formula

Why are Honda's Super Formula stars skipping Suzuka test? Why are Honda's Super Formula stars skipping Suzuka test?

How Vandoorne helped shape Super Formula's new king

How Vandoorne helped shape Super Formula's new king

Super Formula

How Vandoorne helped shape Super Formula's new king How Vandoorne helped shape Super Formula's new king

Latest news

Binder "wasn't looking great" to finish MotoGP Austrian GP pre-race

Binder "wasn't looking great" to finish MotoGP Austrian GP pre-race

MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP

Binder "wasn't looking great" to finish MotoGP Austrian GP pre-race Binder "wasn't looking great" to finish MotoGP Austrian GP pre-race

F1 teams facing rookie FP1 scheduling headache

F1 teams facing rookie FP1 scheduling headache

F1 Formula 1

F1 teams facing rookie FP1 scheduling headache F1 teams facing rookie FP1 scheduling headache

Marc Marquez admits first Sunday MotoGP 2023 finish “looks like a joke”

Marc Marquez admits first Sunday MotoGP 2023 finish “looks like a joke”

MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP

Marc Marquez admits first Sunday MotoGP 2023 finish “looks like a joke” Marc Marquez admits first Sunday MotoGP 2023 finish “looks like a joke”

Mercedes concedes cost cap-induced F1 development lag

Mercedes concedes cost cap-induced F1 development lag

F1 Formula 1

Mercedes concedes cost cap-induced F1 development lag Mercedes concedes cost cap-induced F1 development lag

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe