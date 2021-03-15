The 39-year-old however will continue to play an active role in Inging's title challenge this year with its new pairing of Sho Tsuboi and rookie Sena Sakaguchi.
During a team presentation on Sunday, it was confirmed that Ishiura will act as team advisor in 2021, working underneath team director Yuji Tachikawa.
Ishiura and Tachikawa will continue to share a car in SUPER GT this year, driving for Inging's partner team Cerumo.
Tsuboi will be engineered this year by Yoshinari Suganuma, who worked with Yuji Kunimoto during his 2016 title-winning campaign, while newcomer Sakaguchi has been assigned to veteran engineer Kotaro Tanaka, a newcomer to the Inging fold.