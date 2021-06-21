Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Points leader Nojiri made "mistake" with OTS tactics
Super Formula / Sugo News

Fukuzumi was "praying" for no trouble on way to first win

By:
, News Editor

Nirei Fukuzumi said he was "praying" that nothing would go wrong in the closing stages of last weekend's Sugo Super Formula race, as he finally secured an elusive first win in the single-seater category.

Fukuzumi was "praying" for no trouble on way to first win

Dandelion Honda driver Fukuzumi finally captured his maiden victory in Japan's premier single-seater series at his 22nd attempt, overhauling poleman Yuhi Sekiguchi in a dominant display.

Read Also:

It came after Fukuzumi lost what appeared to be a near-certain victory in the second round of the season at Suzuka, where he suffered a puncture while in a comfortable lead.

That was followed by another lost winning opportunity in SUPER GT in last month's Fuji 500km as Fukuzumi was penalised for overtaking under yellow flags in the closing stages.

Considering those setbacks, Fukuzumi said he was relieved luck was on his side at Sugo.

"At Suzuka I had trouble while I was leading, and then in SUPER GT I made a mistake and dropped back," said Fukuzumi. "Thinking this was because of my abilities, and because there was a lot of time [between races], I went on a trip I wouldn’t normally go on and refreshed myself.

"Qualifying didn't go so well, and I was frustrated with the result. But today it was dry and the situation changed and the car was in great shape. The race went well, and I had a margin behind me.

"I wouldn't say it was easy, but this time all the luck was going in my direction."

Nirei Fukuzumi, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING

Nirei Fukuzumi, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

He added: "Once I got to the front I was in a relatively safe position. Lap after lap I was praying that there would be no trouble, I was not using the tyres too much and I had the feeling of trying to avoid such bad luck while driving.

"A lot of times I have lost races that it looked like I would win, but this time finally I won. Thinking about the difficult times, I welled up a bit [after taking the chequered flag]."

The decisive point of the race came in the pitstop phase, where Fukuzumi overhauled early leader Sekiguchi with a combination of a faster in-lap and a slightly speedier stop.

"I thought the only way to get ahead of him was for him to pit first, and then do a good lap on clean air before the next lap," explained Fukuzumi. "So, aiming for that, the team informed me of the situation and I used the OTS as well.

"After that I pitted, and the pitwork was perfect, so I think everything really worked well together to get out in front [of Sekiguchi]."

Sekiguchi was "careless" in Oyu battle

Sekiguchi commanded the opening laps at Sugo after scoring his first pole in nearly three years on Saturday, but was unable to shake off Fukuzumi and was only around a second ahead when he stopped on lap 17 of 53.

After being overhauled by Fukuzumi, the Impul driver was then caught and passed by the Nakajima Racing car of Toshiki Oyu at the start of lap 20, a move that Sekiguchi said was down to him not paying enough attention.

"On the first couple of laps when the tyres were still cold, I was able to drive calmly as I wanted to, and I thought at that time 'maybe I'm going to win today'," reflected Sekiguchi.

Yuhi Sekiguchi, carenex TEAM IMPUL

Yuhi Sekiguchi, carenex TEAM IMPUL

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

"But then I was passed in the pits [by Fukuzumi] and overtaken on-track by Oyu, so I'm a bit disappointed. I think I had the pace to at least be second.

"When I passed [by Oyu], there was a quite a big gap between us at the last corner, so honestly I was a bit careless and I should have paid more attention to what was going on behind me.

"If I had held him back, I think I could have [finished second], so that's something I regret."

shares
comments

Related video

Points leader Nojiri made "mistake" with OTS tactics

Previous article

Points leader Nojiri made "mistake" with OTS tactics
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bottas believes his angry radio message didn't go too far

13h
2
Formula 1

Wolff welcomes Bottas’ feistiness over Mercedes F1 team radio

54min
3
Formula 1

FIA explains why Perez escaped track limits penalty

13h
4
Formula 1

Red Bull: "Ballsy" strategy call was payback for Spanish GP

33min
5
MotoGP

German MotoGP: Marquez scores incredible comeback win

20h
Latest news
Fukuzumi was "praying" for no trouble on way to first win
Super Formula

Fukuzumi was "praying" for no trouble on way to first win

1h
Points leader Nojiri made "mistake" with OTS tactics
Super Formula

Points leader Nojiri made "mistake" with OTS tactics

3h
Sugo Super Formula: Fukuzumi charges to maiden series win
Video Inside
Super Formula

Sugo Super Formula: Fukuzumi charges to maiden series win

Jun 20, 2021
Sugo poleman Sekiguchi: "I've never been this happy!"
Video Inside
Super Formula

Sugo poleman Sekiguchi: "I've never been this happy!"

Jun 19, 2021
Sugo Super Formula: Sekiguchi scores first pole since 2018
Video Inside
Super Formula

Sugo Super Formula: Sekiguchi scores first pole since 2018

Jun 19, 2021
Latest videos
Super Formula: Sugo - Highlights 02:14
Super Formula
23h

Super Formula: Sugo - Highlights

Super Formula: Fukuzumi charges to maiden series win at Sugo 00:42
Super Formula
23h

Super Formula: Fukuzumi charges to maiden series win at Sugo

Super Formula: Sugo poleman Sekiguchi - 00:45
Super Formula
Jun 19, 2021

Super Formula: Sugo poleman Sekiguchi - "I've never been this happy"

Super Formula: Sekiguchi scores first pole since 2018 00:33
Super Formula
Jun 19, 2021

Super Formula: Sekiguchi scores first pole since 2018

Live - Round 4: Sugo 01:30:00
Super Formula
Jun 18, 2021

Live - Round 4: Sugo

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Points leader Nojiri made "mistake" with OTS tactics Sugo
Super Formula

Points leader Nojiri made "mistake" with OTS tactics

Sugo poleman Sekiguchi: "I've never been this happy!" Sugo
Video Inside
Super Formula

Sugo poleman Sekiguchi: "I've never been this happy!"

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan Autopolis Prime
Video Inside
Super Formula

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Nirei Fukuzumi More from
Nirei Fukuzumi
Super GT drivers unhappy with FCY teething issues Fuji
Super GT

Super GT drivers unhappy with FCY teething issues

Fukuzumi explains penalty that cost ARTA Fuji 500km win Fuji
Super GT

Fukuzumi explains penalty that cost ARTA Fuji 500km win

How newlywed Fukuzumi has come of age in Super Formula Suzuka
Super Formula

How newlywed Fukuzumi has come of age in Super Formula

Dandelion Racing More from
Dandelion Racing
Makino could feel "big difference" with Dandelion car Autopolis
Super Formula

Makino could feel "big difference" with Dandelion car

Makino to make Super Formula return at Autopolis Autopolis
Super Formula

Makino to make Super Formula return at Autopolis

Fukuzumi devastated to lose win after "perfect" weekend Suzuka
Video Inside
Super Formula

Fukuzumi devastated to lose win after "perfect" weekend

Trending Today

Bottas believes his angry radio message didn't go too far
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas believes his angry radio message didn't go too far

Wolff welcomes Bottas’ feistiness over Mercedes F1 team radio
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff welcomes Bottas’ feistiness over Mercedes F1 team radio

FIA explains why Perez escaped track limits penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains why Perez escaped track limits penalty

Red Bull: "Ballsy" strategy call was payback for Spanish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: "Ballsy" strategy call was payback for Spanish GP

German MotoGP: Marquez scores incredible comeback win
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

German MotoGP: Marquez scores incredible comeback win

"No one has answers" to Vinales' worst-ever MotoGP weekend
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

"No one has answers" to Vinales' worst-ever MotoGP weekend

Supercars tyre tweak for Winton
Supercars Supercars

Supercars tyre tweak for Winton

Rossi eyes move to GT3 racing after MotoGP retirement
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi eyes move to GT3 racing after MotoGP retirement

Latest news

Fukuzumi was "praying" for no trouble on way to first win
Super Formula Super Formula

Fukuzumi was "praying" for no trouble on way to first win

Points leader Nojiri made "mistake" with OTS tactics
Super Formula Super Formula

Points leader Nojiri made "mistake" with OTS tactics

Sugo Super Formula: Fukuzumi charges to maiden series win
Video Inside
Super Formula Super Formula

Sugo Super Formula: Fukuzumi charges to maiden series win

Sugo poleman Sekiguchi: "I've never been this happy!"
Video Inside
Super Formula Super Formula

Sugo poleman Sekiguchi: "I've never been this happy!"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.