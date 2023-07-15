Subscribe
Previous / Super Formula Lights reveals plans for one-make engine
Super Formula Lights News

Enzo Trulli takes first Super Formula Lights victory at Fuji

Enzo Trulli, the son of ex-Formula 1 racer Jarno, scored his maiden victory in Super Formula Lights at Fuji Speedway on Saturday.

Jamie Klein
By:
Enzo Trulli, Jarno Trulli, TOM'S

TOM’S driver Trulli led every lap of the race after picking up his first pole position, keeping nearest rival Yuui Tsutsumi at bay throughout the race.

The 18-year-old made the most of his starting position with a strong getaway, and after fending off an early attack from Tsutsumi was able to pull clear of his rival over the course of the 21-lap contest and finally taking the chequered flag 2.9 seconds clear.

Trulli moved to Super Formula Lights for his third year in car racing after failing to score points in FIA F3 last year driving for Carlin. Following a tough opener at Autopolis, he established himself as a regular top-five presence from the second round of the season at Sugo onwards.

He becomes the second international driver to win a race this year after B-Max Racing’s Igor Fraga, who scored his first triumph at Sugo.

 

Trulli’s victory is his second of the year at the wheel of a Dallara 320 - he won the opening race of the Euroformula Open season in Estoril, where he made a one-off outing for Motopark as preparation for his Super Formula Lights campaign.

Behind Tsutsumi, Hibiki Taira completed the podium in third place to extend his championship lead over Iori Kimura, who could manage no better than sixth.

Trulli's victory promotes him to fourth in the standings on 30 points, 40 behind Taira, who has taken three wins so far in 2023.

Two more races take place at Fuji on Sunday, with Trulli set to take the finale from pole as the results from the first race dictate the starting order.

shares
comments

Super Formula Lights reveals plans for one-make engine
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Oyu to skip Fuji Super Formula round after breaking collarbone

Oyu to skip Fuji Super Formula round after breaking collarbone

Super Formula
Fuji II

Oyu to skip Fuji Super Formula round after breaking collarbone Oyu to skip Fuji Super Formula round after breaking collarbone

Ducati hit with second World Superbike rev reduction

Ducati hit with second World Superbike rev reduction

World Superbike
Imola

Ducati hit with second World Superbike rev reduction Ducati hit with second World Superbike rev reduction

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Portland

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

More from
Enzo Trulli
Jarno Trulli hopes son Enzo can race in Japan long-term

Jarno Trulli hopes son Enzo can race in Japan long-term

Super Formula Lights

Jarno Trulli hopes son Enzo can race in Japan long-term Jarno Trulli hopes son Enzo can race in Japan long-term

Trulli feels more suited to Super Formula Lights than FIA F3

Trulli feels more suited to Super Formula Lights than FIA F3

Super Formula Lights

Trulli feels more suited to Super Formula Lights than FIA F3 Trulli feels more suited to Super Formula Lights than FIA F3

Enzo Trulli lands TOM'S Super Formula Lights drive

Enzo Trulli lands TOM'S Super Formula Lights drive

Super Formula Lights

Enzo Trulli lands TOM'S Super Formula Lights drive Enzo Trulli lands TOM'S Super Formula Lights drive

TOM'S More from
TOM'S
Could Sasahara’s return alter Super Formula title battle dynamic?

Could Sasahara’s return alter Super Formula title battle dynamic?

Super Formula
Fuji II

Could Sasahara’s return alter Super Formula title battle dynamic? Could Sasahara’s return alter Super Formula title battle dynamic?

Why Toyota’s top SUPER GT team is looking difficult to stop

Why Toyota’s top SUPER GT team is looking difficult to stop

Super GT

Why Toyota’s top SUPER GT team is looking difficult to stop Why Toyota’s top SUPER GT team is looking difficult to stop

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Prime
Prime
Super Formula
Autopolis

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Latest news

Enzo Trulli takes first Super Formula Lights victory at Fuji

Enzo Trulli takes first Super Formula Lights victory at Fuji

SFL Super Formula Lights

Enzo Trulli takes first Super Formula Lights victory at Fuji Enzo Trulli takes first Super Formula Lights victory at Fuji

Saturday running cancelled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Saturday running cancelled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

HCRC Hillclimb

Saturday running cancelled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed Saturday running cancelled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Chandler Smith beats Nemechek to Xfinity pole at Loudon

Chandler Smith beats Nemechek to Xfinity pole at Loudon

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
New Hampshire

Chandler Smith beats Nemechek to Xfinity pole at Loudon Chandler Smith beats Nemechek to Xfinity pole at Loudon

IndyCar Toronto: Kirkwood pips Grosjean by 0.05s in practice

IndyCar Toronto: Kirkwood pips Grosjean by 0.05s in practice

Indy IndyCar
Toronto

IndyCar Toronto: Kirkwood pips Grosjean by 0.05s in practice IndyCar Toronto: Kirkwood pips Grosjean by 0.05s in practice

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe