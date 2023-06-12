Coulthard Porsche deal confirmed

As first reported by Motorsport.com, the 2005 Carrera Cup champion will return to the one-make series in Darwin this weekend.

That is part of a longer-term deal with Porsche Centre Melbourne which will include the remainder of the 2023 season and an option for 2024.

He'll be partnered with Carrera Cup rookie Courtney Prince, the pair carrying BWT colours.

The Porsche commitments will dovetail with Coulthard's Supercars endurance deal with Walkinshaw Andretti United.

“I’ve got fond memories of competing in one-make Porsche racing and it was a great time in my career as I established myself in Australia – I’m still very close with the brand, drive their product regularly and can’t wait to race the 992 GT3 Cup Car starting in Darwin this weekend," said Coulthard.

“I was flattered that [PCM Motorsport boss] Cam McConville and the team at PCM got in touch and I’m excited to be joining them to help push their programme forward.

"They’ve always presented quick cars and I’m looking forward to working with Courtney and the whole team for the remainder of this year.

“I’m fortunate that Walkinshaw Andretti United can see the value in me racing this year and allowed me to race in this series. It’s a great way for me to keep sharp and race fit for the enduros later in the year.

“You don’t realize how much you miss racing until you don’t get the opportunity to race, it’s exciting to be back. It’s going to be a challenge to jump in at the deep end in Darwin, in a highly competitive field, but I can’t wait to get stuck in and get behind the wheel at Hidden Valley.”

Coulthard joins the team following the exit of pro driver Nick McBride along with backer Marc Cini after the first round of the season at Albert Park.

According to McConville, Coulthard was the perfect fit to take over McBride's seat.

“We are genuinely excited to have Fabian on-board," he said.

"He is a true pro and it’s just what we need to get PCM back to the pointy end of the field.

"When a seat became available, he was a natural fit for our brand having a long-term involvement with Porsche Cars Australia with the drive experience and of course, a former Carrera Cup Champion.

“We also need to thank Walkinshaw Andretti United for allowing him to drive with us for the remainder of the year alongside his Supercar enduro commitments.”