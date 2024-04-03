All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
NASCAR XFINITY

Part-time NASCAR driver Gray Gaulding suspended after arrest

Part-time NASCAR driver Gray Gaulding was suspended on Wednesday following his arrest this week on a domestic violence charge in North Carolina.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:
Gray Gaulding, SS-Green Light Racing, Ahern Luxury Boutique Hotel Chevrolet Camaro

Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Gaulding, 26, who has not made a start so far this season in a NASCAR national series race but does hold a NASCAR license, was indefinitely suspended by the sanctioning body on Wednesday evening.

In a new release, NASCAR said Gaulding was suspended for violating Section 4.4.D of the NASCAR Rule Book, which deals with the Member Code of Conduct.

He was arrested on Tuesday morning in Cornelius, N.C., on a magistrate’s order and made his initial court appearance the same day at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse in Charlotte, N.C.

Gaulding was released with no bail in the custody of his father with a written promise to appear for his next scheduled court date, which is July 25.

As a condition of his release, Gaulding is not allowed contact with the victim.

Gaulding’s most recent NASCAR competition came last season when he made 11 starts in the Xfinity Series and one in Cup, earning a pair of top 10 finishes in Xfinity with SS-Green Light Racing.

Since 2014, Gaulding has made 19 starts in Trucks, 79 in Xfinity and 60 in the Cup series. His best finishes are a pair of runner-up efforts in Xfinity – in 2019 at Talladega and 2020 at Daytona.

Gaulding earned one win in what is now the ARCA West Series at Phoenix in 2013.

At one time Gaulding was a rising star in stock car racing. At age 12, Gaulding won a Legends car national championship and at age 13, he became the youngest Super Late Model race winner and the youngest driver to win rookie of the year honors in the Pro All Star Series (PASS).

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Joey Gase penalized by NASCAR for bumper-throwing incident

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
Joey Gase penalized by NASCAR for bumper-throwing incident

Joey Gase penalized by NASCAR for bumper-throwing incident

NASCAR XFINITY
Richmond
Joey Gase penalized by NASCAR for bumper-throwing incident
NASCAR lauded for 'seamless' debut of rain tires at Richmond

NASCAR lauded for 'seamless' debut of rain tires at Richmond

NASCAR Cup
Richmond
NASCAR lauded for 'seamless' debut of rain tires at Richmond
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Gray Gaulding
More from
Gray Gaulding
Trustee appointed in BK Racing bankruptcy case

Trustee appointed in BK Racing bankruptcy case

NASCAR Cup
Trustee appointed in BK Racing bankruptcy case
Gaulding joins BK Racing

Gaulding joins BK Racing

NASCAR Cup
Gaulding joins BK Racing
Gray Gaulding will attempt first Cup race at Martinsville

Gray Gaulding will attempt first Cup race at Martinsville

NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
Gray Gaulding will attempt first Cup race at Martinsville

Latest news

Russell wants automated FIA safety system to suspend F1 races after accidents

Russell wants automated FIA safety system to suspend F1 races after accidents

F1 Formula 1
Russell wants automated FIA safety system to suspend F1 races after accidents
Bezzecchi still does not feel "automatic" on Ducati GP23 in MotoGP

Bezzecchi still does not feel "automatic" on Ducati GP23 in MotoGP

MGP MotoGP
Bezzecchi still does not feel "automatic" on Ducati GP23 in MotoGP
Why Norris feels his attacking style is hurting him in F1 qualifying

Why Norris feels his attacking style is hurting him in F1 qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP
Why Norris feels his attacking style is hurting him in F1 qualifying
2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings and preview

2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings and preview

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP
2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings and preview

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global