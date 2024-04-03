All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
NASCAR XFINITY Richmond

Joey Gase penalized by NASCAR for bumper-throwing incident

NASCAR on Tuesday penalized Xfinity Series driver Joey Gase for throwing the rear bumper cover of his car at another competitor's vehicle in Saturday’s race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:

Gase was handed a $5,000 fine on Tuesday for a violation of Sections 8.8.8K: Crew Member/Servicing Note: A safety violation may be imposed for any action or omission by a competitor or vehicle that creates an unsafe environment or poses a threat to the safety of the Competitors, as determined by NASCAR.

On lap 173 of the 250-lap Xfinity race, Dawson Cram got on the inside of Gase as both entered Turn 1 and spun Gase out. Gase’s No. 35 Chevrolet slammed hard into the wall, doing considerable damage to his car.

With the caution out, Gase got out of his car and ripped off the rear bumper cover, which had been damaged in the accident.

Joey Gase, Joey Gase Motorsports, NCPC Race Against Crime Chevrolet Camaro and Jeremy Clements, Jeremy Clements Racing, Nordic Logistics Chevrolet Camaro

Joey Gase, Joey Gase Motorsports, NCPC Race Against Crime Chevrolet Camaro and Jeremy Clements, Jeremy Clements Racing, Nordic Logistics Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

He then waited for Cram to drive back through Turn 1 and used both hands to toss the bumper cover onto Cram’s car. It landed on the hood and then went up and over the windshield before falling to track.

NASCAR did not immediately penalize Gase – although his car was totaled in the wreck and his race over – nor did officials call Gase to the hauler after the race.

In the 2014 season NASCAR formalized the rule requiring drivers to stay in their vehicles if stopped on the track until told to exit by a NASCAR official. They are required to go to the ambulance as directed by safety personnel.

“At no time should a driver or crew member(s) approach any portion of the racing surface or apron (and) at no time should a driver or crew member(s) approach another moving vehicle,” the rule states.

No formal penalties are assigned to a violation. The issue is considered a “behavioral infraction” handled on a case-by-case basis.

Other minor penalties issued Tuesday included $5,000 fines to three Xfinity crew chiefs – Alex Yontz of the No. 16, Seth Chavka of the No. 19 and Kristoffer Bowen of the No. 26 – each for having one improperly installed lug nut on a tire after the race.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Joey Gase penalized by NASCAR for bumper-throwing incident

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
NASCAR lauded for 'seamless' debut of rain tires at Richmond

NASCAR lauded for 'seamless' debut of rain tires at Richmond

NASCAR Cup
Richmond
NASCAR lauded for 'seamless' debut of rain tires at Richmond
Supercars ace Cam Waters "absolutely pumped" about NASCAR debut

Supercars ace Cam Waters "absolutely pumped" about NASCAR debut

NASCAR Truck
Martinsville
Supercars ace Cam Waters "absolutely pumped" about NASCAR debut
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Joey Gase penalized by NASCAR for bumper-throwing incident

Joey Gase penalized by NASCAR for bumper-throwing incident

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Joey Gase penalized by NASCAR for bumper-throwing incident
F1 Japanese GP: How to watch, ESPN Formula 1 TV times in USA

F1 Japanese GP: How to watch, ESPN Formula 1 TV times in USA

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP
F1 Japanese GP: How to watch, ESPN Formula 1 TV times in USA
How Liberty’s Las Vegas F1 gamble paid off

How Liberty’s Las Vegas F1 gamble paid off

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
How Liberty’s Las Vegas F1 gamble paid off
FIA’s 2025 WRC rules timeline too tight for Hyundai to do a “good job”

FIA’s 2025 WRC rules timeline too tight for Hyundai to do a “good job”

WRC WRC
Rally Kenya
FIA’s 2025 WRC rules timeline too tight for Hyundai to do a “good job”

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global