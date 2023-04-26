Larson joins Kaulig Racing for Darlington Xfinity race

The 2021 NASCAR Cup champion will compete in the May 13 Xfinity race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway driving Kaulig’s No. 10 Chevrolet with sponsorship from HendrickCars.com.

Larson, 30, is the fifth different Cup driver to compete in Kaulig’s No. 10 this season, joining Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, A.J. Allmendinger and Justin Haley.

Larson has yet to earn a victory at Darlington in either the Cup or Xfinity series.

“I’m looking forward to competing in the Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway in a few weeks with Kaulig Racing,” Larson said. “Darlington is a challenging track and definitely one on the top of my list that I’m eager to get a win at.

“The Kaulig Xfinity cars have been really fast this year, too, so I’m thankful for the opportunity to run double-duty and hopefully we’ll have a good shot at a win.”

Larson was recently announced to NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers list as part of the sport’s celebration of its 75th anniversary.

Larson and the other 24 drivers added to the 50 Greatest Drivers list will be recognized during the Darlington “Throwback Weekend.”

“Kyle is really big for our sport right now and we’re excited for him to be a part of our program at Kaulig Racing,” says Chris Rice, the organization’s president. “Building our relationship with Hendrick Motorsports is amazing for us and fun for everyone involved.”

In 10 career Cup starts at the track, Larson has five top-five finishes including three consecutive second-place efforts. In five Xfinity starts, Larson has a pair of top-five finishes, with fourth in 2016 his best result.

Darlington will be Larson’s first Xfinity start of the 2023 season. He ran three races last year, winning at Watkins Glen, N.Y., driving for JR Motorsports.