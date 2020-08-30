Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Race 2 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Truck / Gateway / Race report

Sheldon Creed wins NASCAR Truck Series race at Gateway

shares
comments
Sheldon Creed wins NASCAR Truck Series race at Gateway
By:

Sheldon Creed scored his third win of the 2020 NASCAR Truck Series season Sunday at WWT Raceway (Gateway).

The final stage went green with 44 laps to go and Eckes attempted to take the lead from Gilliland on the inside. He came close to clearing the dominant truck, but was forced to fall back.

Soon after, Eckes' made contact with Mayer and cut down a tire, forcing him to make an unscheduled green-flag pit stop.

With 38 laps remaining, the look of the race changed drastically as Creed made an aggressive move to the inside of Gilliland entering Turn 1. Contact was made and Gilliland got into the wall, ending his run for the win. He finished 22nd after leading 76 laps.

 

Mayer then took over the race lead from Creed, but the caution flag flew once more as Jennifer Jo Cobb crashed.

Later, Austin Wayne Self spun after contact with Carson Hocevar. Self then tried to go after Hocevar during the next green-flag run, causing a dangerous situation down the backstretch as the field avoided him.

On the final restart with 13 laps to go, Mayer spun the tires and Creed slipped back into the lead, taking the race win ahead of Brett Moffit and Austin Hill.

Mayer, Stewart Friesen, Raphael Lessard, Zane Smith, Grant Enfinger, Ty Majeski and Tanner Gray rounded out the top-ten.

 

Stages 1 and 2

Zane Smith led the way early at Gateway, but Todd Gilliland was able to make his around him in the closing laps, snagging the Stage 1 win.

Smith was second, followed by Moffitt, Eckes, Crafton, Mayer, Rhodes, Creed, Majeski and Ankrum.

Johnny Sauter exited the race early with mechanical issues, further souring his playoff hopes.

Gilliland led the way for the entirety of the second stage, taking 20 valuable points for winning both stages. 

The second stage was slowed by a single caution when Chandler Smith spun and impacted the outside wall.

Gilliland took the green and white checkered flag ahead of Eckes, Smith, Mayer, Creed, Moffitt, Ankrum, Rhodes, Lessard and Friesen.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 2 United States Sheldon Creed Chevrolet 160 2:00'22.788     15
2 23 United States Brett Moffitt Chevrolet 160 2:00'23.669 0.881 0.881  
3 16 United States Austin Hill Toyota 160 2:00'23.860 1.072 0.191  
4 24 Sam Mayer Chevrolet 160 2:00'24.998 2.210 1.138 24
5 52 United States Stewart Friesen Toyota 160 2:00'25.213 2.425 0.215  
6 4 Canada Raphael Lessard Toyota 160 2:00'25.402 2.614 0.189  
7 21 Zane Smith Chevrolet 160 2:00'25.975 3.187 0.573 45
8 98 United States Grant Enfinger Ford 160 2:00'26.346 3.558 0.371  
9 45 United States Ty Majeski Chevrolet 160 2:00'26.623 3.835 0.277  
10 15 United States Tanner Gray Ford 160 2:00'27.377 4.589 0.754  
11 99 United States Ben Rhodes Ford 160 2:00'27.860 5.072 0.483  
12 26 United States Tyler Ankrum Chevrolet 160 2:00'28.801 6.013 0.941  
13 19 United States Derek Kraus Toyota 160 2:00'29.249 6.461 0.448  
14 88 United States Matt Crafton Ford 160 2:00'29.852 7.064 0.603  
15 40 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 160 2:00'30.543 7.755 0.691  
16 30 Danny Bohn   160 2:00'31.952 9.164 1.409  
17 3 United States Jordan Anderson Chevrolet 160 2:00'34.502 11.714 2.550  
18 02 Tate Fogleman Chevrolet 160 2:00'36.808 14.020 2.306  
19 68 Clay Greenfield Toyota 160 2:00'36.992 14.204 0.184  
20 00 United States Kyle Donahue Toyota 160 2:00'45.964 23.176 8.972  
21 56 Tyler Hill Chevrolet 159 2:00'46.199 1 Lap 1 Lap  
22 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 158 2:00'40.454 2 Laps 1 Lap 76
23 41 Dawson Cram   158 2:00'41.589 2 Laps 1.135  
24 51 Chandler Smith Toyota 157 2:00'30.416 3 Laps 1 Lap  
25 20 United States Spencer Boyd Chevrolet 157 2:00'45.774 3 Laps 15.358  
26 33 Bryant Barnhill Toyota 156 2:00'49.186 4 Laps 1 Lap  
27 49 United States Roger Reuse Chevrolet 151 2:00'34.755 9 Laps 5 Laps  
28 44 United States Natalie Decker Chevrolet 150 1:56'41.799 10 Laps 1 Lap  
29 6 United States Norm Benning Chevrolet 148 2:00'33.179 12 Laps 2 Laps  
30 22 United States Austin Wayne Self Chevrolet 145 1:55'22.751 15 Laps 3 Laps  
31 10 United States Jennifer Jo Cobb Chevrolet 124 1:34'58.982 36 Laps 21 Laps  
32 18 United States Christian Eckes Toyota 121 1:30'51.042 39 Laps 3 Laps  
33 13 United States Johnny Sauter Ford 22 12'51.848 138 Laps 99 Laps  

NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle to compete in Darlington Truck race

Previous article

NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle to compete in Darlington Truck race
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Truck
Event Gateway
Drivers Sheldon Creed
Author Nick DeGroot

Trending Today

Ferrari "disappointed and angry" about Belgian GP showing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari "disappointed and angry" about Belgian GP showing

Mercedes clarifies Bottas overtake mode "miscommunication"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes clarifies Bottas overtake mode "miscommunication"

Belgian GP: Hamilton cruises to win ahead of Bottas
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Race report

Belgian GP: Hamilton cruises to win ahead of Bottas

Russell thankful for halo after "scary" Giovinazzi crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell thankful for halo after "scary" Giovinazzi crash

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?
IndyCar IndyCar / Preview

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?

Wolff: Ferrari must question decisions by "certain members"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Ferrari must question decisions by "certain members"

Verstappen: Managing tyres made Belgian GP "boring"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Managing tyres made Belgian GP "boring"

Horner: Mercedes move proves high rake concept works
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Mercedes move proves high rake concept works

Latest news

Sheldon Creed wins NASCAR Truck Series race at Gateway
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Race report

Sheldon Creed wins NASCAR Truck Series race at Gateway

NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle to compete in Darlington Truck race
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle to compete in Darlington Truck race

Zane Smith tops Crafton for Dover Truck win and $50,000 bonus
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Race report

Zane Smith tops Crafton for Dover Truck win and $50,000 bonus

NASCAR launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv
NAS NASCAR Cup / Motorsport.com news

NASCAR launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari "disappointed and angry" about Belgian GP showing

1h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes clarifies Bottas overtake mode "miscommunication"

2h
3
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Hamilton cruises to win ahead of Bottas

4
IndyCar

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?

5
Formula 1

Russell thankful for halo after "scary" Giovinazzi crash

Latest news

Sheldon Creed wins NASCAR Truck Series race at Gateway
NSTR

Sheldon Creed wins NASCAR Truck Series race at Gateway

NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle to compete in Darlington Truck race
NSTR

NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle to compete in Darlington Truck race

Zane Smith tops Crafton for Dover Truck win and $50,000 bonus
NSTR

Zane Smith tops Crafton for Dover Truck win and $50,000 bonus

NASCAR launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv
NAS

NASCAR launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

Sheldon Creed takes overtime Truck win at Daytona RC
NSTR

Sheldon Creed takes overtime Truck win at Daytona RC

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.