Watch: Noah Gragson targets Connor Zilisch after block as tempers overflow

Noah Gragson has been involved in a couple of on-track scuffles in recent weeks, most notably when he brought on the wrath of ex-F1 driver Kevin Magnussen in San Diego, leading to a viral post-race confrontation. He also sent Cody Ware spinning at Sonoma after some back-and-forth with the Rick Ware Racing driver.

At Indianapolis Motor Speedway, he was involved in another skirmish, but this time it was against Trachouse Racing's Connor Zilisch.

Video footage from the on-board cameras shows Zilisch defending against Gragson before a round of green-flag pit stops. After making his stop, Zilisch merged back onto the track directly in front of Gragson. He immediately started to defend again, moving to the inside while racing down the backstretch.

You can watch the full exchange below, with an explanation following the video.

Watch: Gragson, Zilisch clash on track, over the radio at Indy

"Motherf*****," radioed Gragson, right before he tried to cut underneath Zilisch who was still getting up to speed. As Zilisch blocked him down the track, Gragson slammed into the back of the No. 88, and continued to bump him into Turn 3. Zilisch maintained control while Gragson slid up the track.

Later during the first caution period of the race, Gragson drove up next to Zilisch and doored him. He then pulled to the other side of the car and flipped him off, making his displeasure clear.

"Tell the f***** p*** in the #88 to quit blocking," radioed Gragson. The team replied: "10-4. I see it. Big picture here, man."

At the other end, Zilisch's team warned him about Gragson as he approached under caution, telling him "don't play games with him" and "just stay off of him."

Zilisch replied: "I'm not the one running into him."

They were running 32nd and 33rd at the time, and that appeared to be the end of the dispute for the remainder of the day. Zilisch later fell out of the race due to an unrelated incident, while Gragson finished 22nd.

These drivers have plenty of time to cool off though as the NASCAR Cup Series enjoys its final off-weekend of the 2026 season before 14 consecutive weeks of racing to end the year.