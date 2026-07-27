Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

NASCAR Cup Indianapolis

Watch: Noah Gragson targets Connor Zilisch after block as tempers overflow

Gragson and Zilisch clashed on-track during Sunday's Brickyard 400, both under green and yellow-flag conditions

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Noah Gragson, Front Row Motorsports

Noah Gragson, Front Row Motorsports

Photo by: Logan Riely / Getty Images

Noah Gragson has been involved in a couple of on-track scuffles in recent weeks, most notably when he brought on the wrath of ex-F1 driver Kevin Magnussen in San Diego, leading to a viral post-race confrontation. He also sent Cody Ware spinning at Sonoma after some back-and-forth with the Rick Ware Racing driver.

At Indianapolis Motor Speedway, he was involved in another skirmish, but this time it was against Trachouse Racing's Connor Zilisch.

Video footage from the on-board cameras shows Zilisch defending against Gragson before a round of green-flag pit stops. After making his stop, Zilisch merged back onto the track directly in front of Gragson. He immediately started to defend again, moving to the inside while racing down the backstretch.

You can watch the full exchange below, with an explanation following the video.

Watch: Gragson, Zilisch clash on track, over the radio at Indy

"Motherf*****," radioed Gragson, right before he tried to cut underneath Zilisch who was still getting up to speed. As Zilisch blocked him down the track, Gragson slammed into the back of the No. 88, and continued to bump him into Turn 3. Zilisch maintained control while Gragson slid up the track.

Later during the first caution period of the race, Gragson drove up next to Zilisch and doored him. He then pulled to the other side of the car and flipped him off, making his displeasure clear.

"Tell the f***** p*** in the #88 to quit blocking," radioed Gragson. The team replied: "10-4. I see it. Big picture here, man."

At the other end, Zilisch's team warned him about Gragson as he approached under caution, telling him "don't play games with him" and "just stay off of him."

Zilisch replied: "I'm not the one running into him."

They were running 32nd and 33rd at the time, and that appeared to be the end of the dispute for the remainder of the day. Zilisch later fell out of the race due to an unrelated incident, while Gragson finished 22nd.

These drivers have plenty of time to cool off though as the NASCAR Cup Series enjoys its final off-weekend of the 2026 season before 14 consecutive weeks of racing to end the year.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Winners and losers from a strategy-dominated Brickyard 400

Top Comments
More from
Nick DeGroot

Winners and losers from a strategy-dominated Brickyard 400

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
Winners and losers from a strategy-dominated Brickyard 400

Denny Hamlin points to team moment that lost him the Brickyard 400

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
Denny Hamlin points to team moment that lost him the Brickyard 400

Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Feature
NASCAR Cup
Feature
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend
More from
Noah Gragson

Video: From Gragson to 23XI, watch as several drivers deliver payback at Sonoma

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
Video: From Gragson to 23XI, watch as several drivers deliver payback at Sonoma

Kevin Magnussen vs. Noah Gragson NASCAR feud: A lap-by-lap breakdown

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
San Diego
Kevin Magnussen vs. Noah Gragson NASCAR feud: A lap-by-lap breakdown

Noah Gragson's Daytona 500 qualifying lap disallowed for using banned tactic

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Noah Gragson's Daytona 500 qualifying lap disallowed for using banned tactic

Latest news

Watch: Noah Gragson targets Connor Zilisch after block as tempers overflow

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
Watch: Noah Gragson targets Connor Zilisch after block as tempers overflow

Aitken 'not desperately trying to hold onto podium streak' at Road America

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Road America
Aitken 'not desperately trying to hold onto podium streak' at Road America

George Russell sends defiant message after challenging F1 season start

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP
George Russell sends defiant message after challenging F1 season start

New Nurburgring bombshell as ADAC Nordrhein launches NLS rival Nordschleife series

Endurance
Endu Endurance
New Nurburgring bombshell as ADAC Nordrhein launches NLS rival Nordschleife series