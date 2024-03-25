All Series
NASCAR Cup

Ty Dillon to run five NASCAR Cup races with Kaulig

Ty Dillon will compete in a limited NASCAR Cup schedule this year, driving the No. Chevrolet Camaro for Kaulig Racing.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Ty Dillon, Rackley W.A.R, Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado

Ty Dillon, Rackley W.A.R, Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado

Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Dillon's first race will come this weekend at Richmond Raceway. He will also drive the car at Texas Motor Speedway (April 14), New Hampshire Motor Speedway (June 23), Richmond (August 11), and Kansas Speedway (September 29).

“I’m excited to be back in the NASCAR Cup Series with Kaulig Racing,” said Dillon in a release from the team. “This is the highest level of our sport and allows me to go out and prove what I can do with great leaders in Matt Kaulig, Chris Rice, Travis Mack, and the entire team. Kaulig Racing gives me the best opportunity to showcase what I can do on the track.”

Dillon, grandson of NASCAR Hall of Fame car owner Richard Childress, has 238 starts in the Cup Series. His best finish came at Talladega in 2021, finishing third.

Currently, he competes full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series with Rackley W.A.R. Kaulig Racing is using a variety of drivers in the No. 16 car this year. In just the first month of the 2024 season, the team has already had A.J. Allmendinger, Josh Williams, Shane van Gisbergen, and Derek Kraus behind the wheel.

The team has two wins in the Cup Series, both coming with Allmendinger. He won at the Indy RC in 2021 and the Charlotte Roval in 2023.

“We’re excited to have Ty Dillon compete for Kaulig Racing this season in the NASCAR Cup Series,” said Chris Rice, President of Kaulig Racing. “With our continued success in the sport and support from Richard Childress Racing, it made perfect sense to lean on a veteran driver to help pilot the No. 16 NCS.” 

Previous article Justin Haley, RWR disqualified from COTA NASCAR Cup race

