Justin Haley, RWR disqualified from COTA NASCAR Cup race
A random inspection turned into a disqualification for NASCAR Cup driver Justin Haley and Rick Ware Racing’s No. 51 team on Sunday.
Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, Fraternal Order of Eagles Ford Mustang
Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images
NASCAR typically takes one or more cars back to its R&D Center in Concord, N.C., following Cup races and planned to take two cars back following the conclusion of Sunday’s race at Circuit of the Americas.
The cars selected were Rick Ware Racing's No. 51 and Trackhouse Racing's No. 1 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain. In preparation for the transport back to North Carolina, various checks are done on the cars, including weight, a NASCAR spokesperson said.
The No. 51 was found to not meet minimum post-race weight requirements (Rulebook Section 14.11.2) and was disqualified from the event. Haley was dropped from 17th to 39th (last in the running order).
A team spokesperson said RWR would not appeal.
RWR, and Haley’s team especially, has been running much improved of late. After a strong showing at Bristol, Haley started 13th for Sunday’s race at COTA – the team’s best-ever qualifying effort.
Haley ran in the top 10 a good part of Sunday’s race before fading to 17th on the long green flag run that ended the day.
“We had an OK day. I thought we did everything right up until the end when we had a slow pit stop and kind of faded from there,” Haley said after the race. “I am really happy with the results we are getting. We have such a small team, and we are trying as hard as we can.”
Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet was still taken back to the R&D Center for an additional inspection this week.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Justin Haley "turned down one or two" rides for the Indianapolis 500
Justin Haley will have "every single tool" at "scrappy" RWR
NASCAR Cup driver/team changes for the 2024 season
Pray.com joins Sting Ray Robb as primary sponsor for 2024 IndyCar season
Riley Herbst to run Daytona 500 with Rick Ware Racing
Kaz Grala to run majority of 2024 NASCAR Cup schedule with RWR
Latest news
Lundqvist gains “great experience” as lone rookie in Thermal final
Bowman: It "sucks to come up a couple short again"
Upgraded Peugeot 9X8 WEC hypercar has "even more potential than expected"
The MotoGP civil war threat Ducati must now delicately manage
Prime
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments