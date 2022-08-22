Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / What next for Kimi Raikkonen after his NASCAR Cup debut? Next / Tarso Marques on NASCAR plans: “I hope to do one or two races this year”
NASCAR Cup News

Trackhouse to expand Project 91 NASCAR Cup plans in 2023

Trackhouse Racing co-owner Justin Marks says his Project 91 program is targeting expansion next year to “six to eight” NASCAR Cup Series races.

Charles Bradley
By:
Listen to this article

His #91 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 was driven for the first time at Watkins Glen over the weekend by 2007 Formula 1 world champion Kimi Raikkonen, who ran in the top 10 before crashing out in the final stage.

Project 91’s stated intention is to field “world-class drivers from other disciplines to compete at NASCAR’s highest level”. Trackhouse already fields two full-time Cup Series teams with drivers Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez – who have both won races in 2022.

Marks confirmed that Raikkonen’s race would be the only entry for Project 91 this year, but that he intends to increase its scope in future.

“This is really our opportunity to sort of build this program; see how it impacts the operations of the company to field a part-time third car,” said Marks. “I’ve been telling people, we haven’t hired one person for this project. There’s just been a lot of people at Trackhouse that have been doing time-and-a-half to get this to go.

“This is really just about what it looks like to field a part-time third car, as far as on the operations of the company, moving forward. This will be its only event this year.”

After crashing out of Sunday's race, Raikkonen was asked if he'd come back to drive the car again in future, and he replied: “We’ll see, I don’t know.”

Marks said that NASCAR’s increased schedule of road course races allows him to offer drives to high-profile European stars, as their transition to the Next Gen car wouldn’t be as tricky as gearing them up for an oval event.

“The road courses are kind of the ideal places to bring guys like Kimi in, just because of the experience on the road courses,” he said.

“I think it’s a quicker learning curve and they can get up to speed a lot more quickly than to go to ovals.”

Kimi Raikkonen, TrackHouse Racing, Recogni Chevrolet Camaro

Kimi Raikkonen, TrackHouse Racing, Recogni Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

That said, Marks stated that he wouldn’t restrict the program to road course events, and he could target showpiece races on the bigger ovals. Meantime, four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves has indicted his willingness to try NASCAR racing, and he’s already been competing in Tony Stewart’s made-for-TV short-oval SRX series.

“Ultimately, Project 91 is a program that operates at all of the road courses during the season and then potentially some of the major [oval] events, like the Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600, or something like that,” Marks said. “I think at some point, you get so many races that you have to look at just actually fielding a third full-time car.

“But I think for Project 91, it’s a six to eight race program potentially next year and beyond. It’s a brand extension of Trackhouse.

“I think we can get really unique on the content side, on the merchandise side and just create great stories. That’s sort of where I’d like to see it go.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

What next for Kimi Raikkonen after his NASCAR Cup debut?
Previous article

What next for Kimi Raikkonen after his NASCAR Cup debut?
Next article

Tarso Marques on NASCAR plans: “I hope to do one or two races this year”

Tarso Marques on NASCAR plans: “I hope to do one or two races this year”
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
What next for Kimi Raikkonen after his NASCAR Cup debut? Watkins Glen
NASCAR Cup

What next for Kimi Raikkonen after his NASCAR Cup debut?

McLaren Solus debuts as single-seater, track-only special with 829bhp
Automotive

McLaren Solus debuts as single-seater, track-only special with 829bhp

The inside story of F1's newest race track Miami GP Prime
Formula 1

The inside story of F1's newest race track

Trackhouse Racing Team More from
Trackhouse Racing Team
Suarez: Raikkonen “doesn't know how aggressive” NASCAR rivals will be Richmond II
NASCAR Cup

Suarez: Raikkonen “doesn't know how aggressive” NASCAR rivals will be

Kimi Raikkonen on NASCAR Cup test: “So far it’s been good” Kimi Raikkonen testing
NASCAR Cup

Kimi Raikkonen on NASCAR Cup test: “So far it’s been good”

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime
NASCAR Cup

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

Latest news

McDowell was "in the hunt" at The Glen but needed a win
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

McDowell was "in the hunt" at The Glen but needed a win

Michael McDowell put together a strong performance in Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International but it was a victory that he needed.

Tarso Marques on NASCAR plans: “I hope to do one or two races this year”
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Tarso Marques on NASCAR plans: “I hope to do one or two races this year”

Brazilian ex-Formula 1 driver Tarso Marques still hopes to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut later this year.

Trackhouse to expand Project 91 NASCAR Cup plans in 2023
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Trackhouse to expand Project 91 NASCAR Cup plans in 2023

Trackhouse Racing co-owner Justin Marks says his Project 91 program is targeting expansion next year to “six to eight” NASCAR Cup Series races.

What next for Kimi Raikkonen after his NASCAR Cup debut?
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

What next for Kimi Raikkonen after his NASCAR Cup debut?

After his departure from Formula 1 last year, Kimi Raikkonen made his debut in NASCAR’s Cup Series race at Watkins Glen on Sunday. The Finn's day ended in the tyre wall, and he was tight-lipped on his future afterwards, although didn't rule out making further appearances. But will further cameos come to pass?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.