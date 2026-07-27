Tommy Baldwin Jr. leaves role as Rick Ware Racing competition director

On this week's episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast, Tommy Baldwin Jr. revealed that he is no longer working with Rick Ware Racing, a single-car team that fields the No. 51 Cup entry for driver Cody Ware. He served as the competition director for RWR since April, 2023.

"I'm no longer with Rick Ware Racing," Baldwin said at the opening of the show. "We decided, Rick and I, that our expectations were not aligned anymore. So, we decided, without ruining our friendship, which we have a really good friendship, it was decided to go different ways."

As for his next steps, Baldwin plans to work more with his sons, Jack and Luke, who are both aspiring racers. During that time, he hopes to "figure out what the next options are, but yeah, I'm gonna take a little break and enjoy some stuff."

There is no news at this time regarding a replacement for the role of competition director at RWR. The organization sits last among full-time teams in the owner standings with a best finish of 17th in the 2026 season.

Baldwin has been working in NASCAR for three decades in various roles. He has spent 630 Cup races atop the pit box in the role of crew chief since 1997, winning five races (four with Ward Burton from 2000-2002 and one with Kasey Kahne in 2005).

He also owned a NASCAR Cup team for several years, fielding cars at the top level of the sport from 2009 through 2020. That team, which was part of the original Charter Agreement in 2016, never reached Victory Lane, but earned a pair of top five finishes and four top tens in 425 races.

Baldwin's son Luke made his NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series debut earlier this year, and has also made a handful of starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.