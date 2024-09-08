Kyle Larson was mixing it up for the lead in a clean opening run at Atlanta when on Lap 56, while running third, the rear of the car started to lost traction. Larson overcorrected and slammed the outside wall in a violent impact, destroying the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

"I'm okay," said a dejected Larson after being released from the infield care center. "Thankfully, everything held up well inside the car. That was a huge hit. Not really sure what caused it. I was actually sort of tight, loaded in the corner and I was pretty far around the corner when it just stepped out. I don't know, it just all happened really fast."

After hitting the wall, Larson slid down the track out of control, but most of the field was to miss him. Well, except for playoff driver Chase Briscoe , who had landed his playoff spot just last week with a win at the Southern 500. Briscoe ran into the back of Larson and obliterated the front of his own race car. Both drivers were immediately out of the race.

Briscoe complained about his groin hurting a bit, but was otherwise okay. "Saw the 5 [Larson] kind of just sitting there," he explained. "I was trying to slow down, trying to get left, and as I was trying to slow down and turn left, kind of inching my way closer and closer to the yellow line. Just couldn't get low quick enough and KO'ed him. Unfortunate, for sure. Now it puts us in a must-win situation -- was in a must win situation last week too."

Larson entered this race with 30 bonus points, which will help blunt the impact of the DNF. However, Briscoe only had five. Larson will finish 37th and Briscoe 38th with zero stage points, leaving them with virtually nothing to show for this weekend's race.

Larson ended the race just 15 points above the cut-line, while Briscoe is now 20 below it.