Subscribe
Previous / Kimi Raikkonen stays out in late NASCAR gamble, but loses out amid chaos Next / Byron "could have done better" in OT restarts at COTA
NASCAR Cup / Austin News

Suarez may face NASCAR penalty for post-race incident at COTA

Daniel Suarez faces possible NASCAR penalties for his retaliation against Alex Bowman on pit road following Sunday’s Cup race at Circuit of the Americas.

Jim Utter
By:
Listen to this article

Suarez, who was running in the top-five and in contention for the win as the race went into three two-lap overtimes, got shoved off the course and into Martin Truex Jr. heading up the hill to Turn 1 on the first overtime restart.

Suarez’s Trackhouse Racing teammate, Ross Chastain, had gotten into Bowman, who then hit Suarez and sent him into Truex. Truex and Suarez’s cars ended up stopped briefly on the track and both lost numerous positions.

By the end of the last overtime, a frustrated Suarez knocked Chastain out of the way on the cool-down lap and followed Bowman down pit road after the race and slammed into the back of his No. 48 Chevrolet several times.

After exiting his car, Suarez also engaged in animated conversations on pit road with his teammate Chastain as well as Bowman.

NASCAR looking into it

A NASCAR spokesperson confirmed Monday that the sanctioning body was looking into Suarez’s actions on pit road. Any penalties would likely come early this week.

Intentionally damaging another vehicle on pit road can bring a loss of 25 to 50 driver and/or team owner points and/or a $50,000 to $100,000 fine.

“He just thought I drove in and tried to drive through him,” Bowman said of his discussion with Suarez. “I had the corner made. Only reason I was inside of (Suarez) was to protect from (Chastain). Then (Chastain) just hammered me in the corner, dumped me, then I ran into (Suarez), kind of cleaned him out.

“Daniel and I, we’ve been teammates in the past, raced together a long time. I respect the hell out of him. I’m sure he’s still not super-happy. Just tried to explain that I wouldn’t race him like that, that I was shoved in there.”

Bowman ended up finishing third in the race, Chastain fourth and Suarez was relegated to a 27th-place finish.

After the race, Trackhouse co-owner Justin Marks posted the following message on his Twitter account:

 
shares
comments

Related video

Kimi Raikkonen stays out in late NASCAR gamble, but loses out amid chaos

Byron "could have done better" in OT restarts at COTA
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Despite slow start to year, Reddick "always had the speed"

Despite slow start to year, Reddick "always had the speed"

NASCAR Cup
Austin

Despite slow start to year, Reddick "always had the speed" Despite slow start to year, Reddick "always had the speed"

Byron "could have done better" in OT restarts at COTA

Byron "could have done better" in OT restarts at COTA

NASCAR Cup
Austin

Byron "could have done better" in OT restarts at COTA Byron "could have done better" in OT restarts at COTA

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Alex Bowman More from
Alex Bowman
Alex Bowman enters Truck races at COTA, North Wilkesboro

Alex Bowman enters Truck races at COTA, North Wilkesboro

NASCAR Truck
COTA

Alex Bowman enters Truck races at COTA, North Wilkesboro Alex Bowman enters Truck races at COTA, North Wilkesboro

Bowman: Missing races from injury "an uncomfortable situation"

Bowman: Missing races from injury "an uncomfortable situation"

NASCAR Cup

Bowman: Missing races from injury "an uncomfortable situation" Bowman: Missing races from injury "an uncomfortable situation"

Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener

Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener

NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener

Trackhouse Racing Team More from
Trackhouse Racing Team
Kimi Raikkonen to run NASCAR Cup race at COTA

Kimi Raikkonen to run NASCAR Cup race at COTA

NASCAR Cup

Kimi Raikkonen to run NASCAR Cup race at COTA Kimi Raikkonen to run NASCAR Cup race at COTA

Trackhouse misses out on win, but scores a double top-five in Cali

Trackhouse misses out on win, but scores a double top-five in Cali

NASCAR Cup
Auto Club, Fontana

Trackhouse misses out on win, but scores a double top-five in Cali Trackhouse misses out on win, but scores a double top-five in Cali

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

Latest news

MG Metro 6R4 Group B rally car returns as road-legal restomod

MG Metro 6R4 Group B rally car returns as road-legal restomod

Auto Automotive

MG Metro 6R4 Group B rally car returns as road-legal restomod MG Metro 6R4 Group B rally car returns as road-legal restomod

Which of nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again?

Which of nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again?

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Which of nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again? Which of nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again?

Kevin Harvick: NASCAR drivers’ code is “not what it used to be”

Kevin Harvick: NASCAR drivers’ code is “not what it used to be”

NAS NASCAR Cup
Austin

Kevin Harvick: NASCAR drivers’ code is “not what it used to be” Kevin Harvick: NASCAR drivers’ code is “not what it used to be”

KTM MotoGP bike less physical than Ducati was, says Miller

KTM MotoGP bike less physical than Ducati was, says Miller

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP

KTM MotoGP bike less physical than Ducati was, says Miller KTM MotoGP bike less physical than Ducati was, says Miller

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.