Subscribe
Previous / Hamlin praises "lightning fast" Shane van Gisbergen Next / Start of Sunday's Chicago Cup race delayed by record rainfall
NASCAR Cup / Chicago Street Course News

Saturday at Chicago Hamlin's "single best day at the track"

It was just one pole of 39 in his NASCAR Cup career, but Denny Hamlin’s performance in practice and qualifying Saturday at the Chicago Street Race meant so much more.

Jim Utter
By:

Hamlin’s very productive career, road courses have never been his strong suit. His lone victory – he has 49 in his career – came at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International in the 2016 season.

After out-dueling three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen and Tyler Reddick in the final round of qualifying, Hamlin won the pole for Sunday’s first street course race in the 75-year history of the Cup series.

It was also his second consecutive pole on a road/street course. He started first earlier this month at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, led 33 laps but wrecked out late in the race while trying to run down eventual winner Martin Truex Jr.

Saturday’s performance was even more impressive considering none of Hamlin’s fellow competitors had any previous experience on the 2.2-mile, 12-turn Chicago course, which was only completed on Friday.

Even rain early in the day, which forced Xfinity Series teams to use wet weather tires, didn’t dampen Hamlin’s enthusiasm for his prospects.

“Certainly, we were very optimistic about today. I certainly didn’t like waking up to rain. I thought that could’ve really changed things for me quite a bit, and hopefully it does not rain (Sunday),” Hamlin said.

“It was just a great day. Probably my single best day at the race track in all of my career for sure.”

Pole sitter Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry

Pole sitter Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

That’s a stout statement for a veteran driver like Hamlin.

Asked what would lead him to make such a judgment, Hamlin said, “Just the overall performance of our team today. From lap one of practice to the last lap of qualifying just having been strong on a track – that is really tough.

“Everyone had to learn it at the same rate of speed. No one has got a veteran advantage at this type of race track. So, it’s just a proud moment for our team to be able to come here on equal footing with everyone and be able to perform as good as we did.”

Hamlin also reveled in the positive vibe surrounding Saturday’s activities in the Grant Park area of downtown Chicago.

Admittedly a skeptic about NASCAR’s decision to try a street race, Hamlin said he has quickly warmed to the experience.

“When you see the fans that are walking around here on a Saturday – their excitement of just seeing a NASCAR race car up close and taking pictures. It’s kind of like this is what we’re supposed to do here,” he said.

“I mentioned on (my) podcast last week, the sooner we just kind of understand the gravity of the event and not get caught up too much in the on-track stuff I think the better off we’re going to be.”

Rain could well be back in the picture for Sunday’s race and conditions with an entire field of cars on the track at the same time could well produce unexpected consequences.

However, Hamlin believes his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota is capable of even better results on Sunday.

“I’ve never felt like I’ve had more speed in reserve than what I did today. I just knew that I can go get that. Just areas I can go and get that,” he explained. “Now, there’s risks with that.

“I think in the race I’m just going to have to back it down slightly to take away 20 to 30 percent of risk. You’re going to have to be a half-second slower a lap, but you’re going to take away the risk of making a huge mistake.

“And I feel like when you have a car that’s as fast as mine, I’m able to back that up and still run a fast enough pace.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Hamlin praises "lightning fast" Shane van Gisbergen

Start of Sunday's Chicago Cup race delayed by record rainfall
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Elliott: SVG will "tell all of his friends how bad we are"

Elliott: SVG will "tell all of his friends how bad we are"

NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

Elliott: SVG will "tell all of his friends how bad we are" Elliott: SVG will "tell all of his friends how bad we are"

Shane van Gisbergen takes dramatic NASCAR Cup win on debut

Shane van Gisbergen takes dramatic NASCAR Cup win on debut

NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

Shane van Gisbergen takes dramatic NASCAR Cup win on debut Shane van Gisbergen takes dramatic NASCAR Cup win on debut

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Denny Hamlin More from
Denny Hamlin
Hamlin snags Chicago Cup pole ahead of Reddick and Van Gisbergen

Hamlin snags Chicago Cup pole ahead of Reddick and Van Gisbergen

NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

Hamlin snags Chicago Cup pole ahead of Reddick and Van Gisbergen Hamlin snags Chicago Cup pole ahead of Reddick and Van Gisbergen

Van Gisbergen leads Hamlin and Button in Chicago Cup practice

Van Gisbergen leads Hamlin and Button in Chicago Cup practice

NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

Van Gisbergen leads Hamlin and Button in Chicago Cup practice Van Gisbergen leads Hamlin and Button in Chicago Cup practice

Hamlin third at Nashville: "We gave ourselves a chance"

Hamlin third at Nashville: "We gave ourselves a chance"

NASCAR Cup
Nashville

Hamlin third at Nashville: "We gave ourselves a chance" Hamlin third at Nashville: "We gave ourselves a chance"

More from
Joe Gibbs Racing
Truex "burned the rear tires off" trying to catch Chastain

Truex "burned the rear tires off" trying to catch Chastain

NASCAR Cup
Nashville

Truex "burned the rear tires off" trying to catch Chastain Truex "burned the rear tires off" trying to catch Chastain

Truex leads Toyota turnaround with fourth Sonoma Cup win

Truex leads Toyota turnaround with fourth Sonoma Cup win

NASCAR Cup
Sonoma

Truex leads Toyota turnaround with fourth Sonoma Cup win Truex leads Toyota turnaround with fourth Sonoma Cup win

Denny Hamlin beats Reddick to NASCAR Cup pole at Sonoma

Denny Hamlin beats Reddick to NASCAR Cup pole at Sonoma

NASCAR Cup
Sonoma

Denny Hamlin beats Reddick to NASCAR Cup pole at Sonoma Denny Hamlin beats Reddick to NASCAR Cup pole at Sonoma

Latest news

Leclerc: Ferrari still has high-speed weakness despite Austria F1 podium

Leclerc: Ferrari still has high-speed weakness despite Austria F1 podium

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

Leclerc: Ferrari still has high-speed weakness despite Austria F1 podium Leclerc: Ferrari still has high-speed weakness despite Austria F1 podium

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Hamilton has "no answer" for surprising Mercedes F1 Austria struggles

Hamilton has "no answer" for surprising Mercedes F1 Austria struggles

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

Hamilton has "no answer" for surprising Mercedes F1 Austria struggles Hamilton has "no answer" for surprising Mercedes F1 Austria struggles

Latvala to make WRC comeback at Rally Finland

Latvala to make WRC comeback at Rally Finland

WRC WRC
Rally Finland

Latvala to make WRC comeback at Rally Finland Latvala to make WRC comeback at Rally Finland

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe