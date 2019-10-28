NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Martinsville II / Breaking news

Logano's tire specialist faces penalty for Martinsville fight

shares
comments
Logano's tire specialist faces penalty for Martinsville fight
By:
Oct 28, 2019, 3:50 PM

A tire specialist with NASCAR driver Joey Logano’s team faces disciplinary action following the pit road altercation at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway Sunday evening.

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Freight
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Freight
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil

Logano and Denny Hamlin had a discussion on pit road following Sunday’s First Data 500 regarding an on-track incident between the two drivers that left Logano with a flat tire with less than 50 laps remaining in the race.

As Logano turned to leave the discussion, he made an open-hand jab to Hamlin’s arm which Hamlin did not appreciate. Hamlin tried to follow after Logano until crew members from both teams got involved trying to keep them separated.

In the process, one member of Logano’s team appeared to tackle Hamlin from behind in a horse-collar like fashion, taking him to the ground.

Read Also:

“We know emotions are going to run high, especially at this time of the season. We don’t encourage it, but we know the drivers are going to address each other after the race when they have an incident,” NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief racing development officer said Monday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. 

“Then unfortunately, instead of breaking up a fight, I think what we saw was an aggressive move by a crew member. I think in this case, you have a crew member who was maybe trying to break it up, but certainly an aggressive move we viewed on our part.

“Unfortunately, we’ll probably have to take some action to address that today or tomorrow.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Motorsport.com the crew member involved was Dave Nichols Jr., tire specialist for the Logano’s No. 22 Penske team. 

In a video of the incident posted by NBC Sports, Nichols is the Penske member in the bright red shirt that is shown at the 36-second mark dragging Hamlin down from behind.

 

“I think (Team Penske) understands what’s coming. It’s not something we want to see or encourage, but we’ll have to address it,” O’Donnell said.

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Martinsville II
Drivers Denny Hamlin , Joey Logano
Author Jim Utter

