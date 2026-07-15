NASCAR Atlanta, Lime Rock television ratings

The NASCAR Cup Series race scheduled for Sunday night but rain delayed into the early Monday morning hours at Atlanta Motor Speedway averaged 1.5 million viewers on TNT Sports.

For what it’s worth, TNT Sports told the Sports Business Journal that it was on pace for 2.4 million viewers before the rain delay that started halfway through the first half but required a resumption at Midnight. Ryan Blaney went on to emerge victorious in a thriller of a finish that also involved Christopher Bell, Bubba Wallace and Carson Hocevar.

The O’Reilly Series race that night before earned 1.011 million viewers for the double overtime victory for Justin Allgaier as aired by The CW Network. Some additional notes provided by the network.

Most-watched EchoPark Speedway summer race in five years (since 7/10/21 on NBC Sports)

Audience grew +4% compared to last year’s same weekend race from Sonoma (7/12/25 on The CW)

Race peaked at 1,072,000 total viewers from 10:15-10:30pm ET

The Truck Series race at Lime Rock Park, won by Grant Enfinger on Saturday afternoon, drew 522,000 viewers on Fox Sports 1.