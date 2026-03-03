NASCAR suspends two Ross Chastain crew members for runaway wheel
The #1 Trackhouse Chevrolet lost a wheel after the final pit stop at the Circuit of the Americas
Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing
Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images
After starting from the outside of the front row and winning Stage 1, Ross Chastain was in position to have a great day the Circuit of the Americas (COTA).
Unfortunately, while in contention for a top ten following the final green-flag pit stop of the day, Chastain's car spun wildly on entry to what is Turn 19 on the full course layout, tearing through the gravel as the right-rear wheel detached. Chastain kept his foot on the throttle and managed not to get stuck, driving the car back to the pit lane. However, the now detached wheel was lying on the ground, and forced the only natural caution during the entire race.
As a result, NASCAR held Chastain for two laps on pit road as part of a standard in-race penalty. He finished 35th, never able to get those laps back as the rest of the race ran green.
NASCAR has now issues more penalties, suspended both jackman Josh Appleby and rear tire changer Kenneth Pozega on the #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet.
They will miss this weekend's race at Phoenix Raceway, as well as next weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
These penalties are all in the name of safety, but since the implementation of the Next Gen car in 2022, there have been around 60 loose wheel penalties issued by the Sanctioning Body, and this is the first time it's ever happened to the No. 1 team.
Per the weekly penalty report from NASCAR, this was the only penalty for the entire weekend of Cup/O'Reilly at COTA and Trucks at St. Pete.
Share Or Save This Story
Tyler Reddick earns NASCAR Cup pole at COTA ahead of Ross Chastain
Austin Cindric and Team Penske lead the first Daytona 500 practice
Ross Chastain to run four NASCAR O'Reilly races with Jordan Anderson Racing
COTA: The only NASCAR road course race SVG hasn’t conquered … yet
Trackhouse boss suggests crucial change to MotoGP weekend format
Shane van Gisbergen came to NASCAR for ovals; aims to make Chase
Latest news
NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. announces next racing start
NASCAR suspends two Ross Chastain crew members for runaway wheel
Straight mode, superclipping, compression ratio: F1 2026 terminology
The F3 champion looking to repeat history in F2 - again
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments