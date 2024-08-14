NASCAR revokes Austin Dillon's playoff spot after Richmond Cup win

Dillon's controversial Richmond win stands, but his automatic playoff berth has been revoked by NASCAR. This is true for both the driver and owner playoffs.

Joey Logano passed Dillon for the lead at the start of the two-lap shootout and looked like he would hang on for the win when Dillon drove deep into Turn 3 on the final lap and knocked Logano into the outside wall.

Moments later, Denny Hamlin came up on the inside of Dillon to challenge for the lead, but Dillon hooked him into the outside wall. The Richard Childress Racing driver then captured the checkered flag as the caution flew. He was 32nd in points before the victory.

Several drivers condemned the move, and Hamlin publicly called for the win to be taken away. Should Dillon win again, he can still make the playoffs.

This is stunning and unprecedented move by the sanctioning body. NASCAR previously stripped a playoff spot from Martin Truex Jr. during the 2013 season after the 'SpinGate' scandal at Richmond. Both Dillon and team have been docked 25 points.

They've also suspended Dillon's spotter Brandon Benesch for the next three points-paying events, through Darlington, September 1, 2024. Benesch was on the radio shouting "wreck him" just before Hamlin was sent into the outside wall.

Richard Childress Racing will appeal the penalties, releasing the following statement: "Richard Childress Racing is very disappointed in NASCAR’s penalty against the No. 3 team. We do not agree with the decision that was made and plan to appeal."

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Photo by: NASCAR Media

Logano was irate after Dillon intentionally wrecked him, railing against the RCR driver in post-race interviews. Before that, he pulled down pitroad and did a burn out in front of the No. 3 stall.

Several people, including members of the Dillon family, had to quickly out of the way of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford. A NASCAR official furiously approached Logano's car as it finally screeched to a halt. As a result, NASCAR has fined Logano $50,000.